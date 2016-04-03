Dedication of the Belém Brazil Temple
The Belém Brazil Temple was dedicated
in Portuguese on Nov. 20, 2022, by Elder Dale G. Renlund
of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. It was the ninth temple to be built in Brazil and the Church’s 174th operating temple worldwide. At the time of the temple’s dedication, its district served members in 11 stakes and two districts in northern Brazil.
Welcoming attendees to each of the day’s sessions at the front entrance of the new house of the Lord was an Apostle of the Lord.
Elder Renlund greeted Latter-day Saints with individual handshakes as they entered the temple.
Joining him in receiving attendees were Elder Carlos A. Godoy
of the Presidency of the Seventy; Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela
, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department; and Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella
, also a Seventy and president of the Brazil Area.
The leaders were accompanied by their wives — Sister Ruth Renlund, Sister Monica Godoy, Sister Silvia Valenzuela and Sister Elaine Parrella — at the dedication services.
Clarice Albuquerque of the Cabanagem Ward, Belém Brazil Cabanagem Stake, said
that when greeted by Elder Renlund at the temple’s front door, she felt incredibly grateful for the Lord sending one of His Apostles.
The latter-day Apostle shared public-facing welcome and instructional messages in Portuguese, giving his concluding messages and dedicatory prayer in each of the three sessions in the local language. All three sessions were done completely in Portuguese.
The members long had a readiness to have a temple closer to them. “It was in their hearts, and the Lord could see it,” said
Elder Godoy, choking back tears. “I think they have a temple not because the Church was already strong enough there but because they really have been covenant people. They were already before, even without the temple.”Dedicatory prayer excerpt:
"We recognize that there is rejoicing on both sides of the veil for those who have been waiting for the construction of this temple. We feel highly favored to see the heavenly priesthood unite with the earthly priesthood and to sense Thy Spirit shower down from above and dwell with us."Read the dedicatory prayer of the Belém Brazil Temple here.
The Belém Brazil Temple was announced
in April 2016 general conference by President Thomas S. Monson
. The groundbreaking
was held on Aug. 17, 2019, and presided over by Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis
, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Brazil Area. An open house
was held from Oct. 22 through Nov. 5, 2022. The temple was dedicated
Nov. 20, 2022, by Elder Dale G. Renlund
of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Architecture and Design of the Belém Brazil Temple
The Belém Brazil Temple is set on 6.7 acres of land and houses two instruction rooms, two sealing rooms, the baptistry and the celestial room. Its total floor area is 28,675 square feet, with its highest point reaching 89 feet tall.
The temple uses designs in its exterior stone that combines geometric elements from native Marajoara indigenous pottery, with a water lily native to Brazil. Scientific name Victoria amazonica, the lily is known for its beauty and was chosen for the temple by Brazilian landscape experts.
The lily is used elsewhere in the temple as well, notably in the glass art designs. The pink, yellow, blue and green color palette reflects the colors of the rainforest that surrounds the house of the Lord.
Interior Photos of the Belém Brazil Temple