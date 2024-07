Dedication of the Belém Brazil Temple

The Belém Brazil Temple was dedicated in Portuguese on Nov. 20, 2022, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. It was the ninth temple to be built in Brazil and the Church’s 174th operating temple worldwide. At the time of the temple’s dedication, its district served members in 11 stakes and two districts in northern Brazil.Welcoming attendees to each of the day’s sessions at the front entrance of the new house of the Lord was an Apostle of the Lord.Elder Renlund greeted Latter-day Saints with individual handshakes as they entered the temple.Joining him in receiving attendees were Elder Carlos A. Godoy of the Presidency of the Seventy; Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela , a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department; and Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella , also a Seventy and president of the Brazil Area.The leaders were accompanied by their wives — Sister Ruth Renlund, Sister Monica Godoy, Sister Silvia Valenzuela and Sister Elaine Parrella — at the dedication services.Clarice Albuquerque of the Cabanagem Ward, Belém Brazil Cabanagem Stake, said that when greeted by Elder Renlund at the temple’s front door, she felt incredibly grateful for the Lord sending one of His Apostles.The latter-day Apostle shared public-facing welcome and instructional messages in Portuguese, giving his concluding messages and dedicatory prayer in each of the three sessions in the local language. All three sessions were done completely in Portuguese.The members long had a readiness to have a temple closer to them. “It was in their hearts, and the Lord could see it,” said Elder Godoy, choking back tears. “I think they have a temple not because the Church was already strong enough there but because they really have been covenant people. They were already before, even without the temple.”"We recognize that there is rejoicing on both sides of the veil for those who have been waiting for the construction of this temple. We feel highly favored to see the heavenly priesthood unite with the earthly priesthood and to sense Thy Spirit shower down from above and dwell with us."