Announcement of the Brisbane Australia South Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Brisbane Australia South Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“We are absolutely thrilled and deeply moved by the announcement of the Brisbane South Area temple being built. It’s a testament to the growth and strength of our gospel, and we can’t wait to see the blessings it’ll bring to so many lives,” said Queensland resident Tiarne Paniora following the announcement.

Brisbane resident Kristie Gibson and her mother and sister, who were all in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City when the announcement was made, turned and stared at each other, not believing their ears.

“Another temple in Brisbane. We felt so overwhelmed and blessed that such a thing would happen for us,” Gibson said.

The Brisbane Australia South Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Brisbane Australia South Temple

The Brisbane Australia South Temple will be built in or near Brisbane, Australia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.