Brisbane Australia South Temple

7 April 2024
A map of Australia, with a pin in Brisbane, in the east of the country.
The location of Brisbane in relation to the continent of Australia.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Brisbane Australia South Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Brisbane Australia South Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“We are absolutely thrilled and deeply moved by the announcement of the Brisbane South Area temple being built. It’s a testament to the growth and strength of our gospel, and we can’t wait to see the blessings it’ll bring to so many lives,” said Queensland resident Tiarne Paniora following the announcement.

Brisbane resident Kristie Gibson and her mother and sister, who were all in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City when the announcement was made, turned and stared at each other, not believing their ears.

“Another temple in Brisbane. We felt so overwhelmed and blessed that such a thing would happen for us,” Gibson said.

Timeline of the Brisbane Australia South Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the southern part of Brisbane, Australia, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Brisbane Australia South Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Brisbane Australia South Temple

The Brisbane Australia South Temple will be built in or near Brisbane, Australia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Australia and the second in Brisbane.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Australia had approximately 157,000 Latter-day Saints among 306 congregations.
At the time of its announcement, the Brisbane Australia Temple — dedicated in 2003 — was already in operation.

Location

Brisbane

Australia

