Learn about the new Burley Idaho Temple president and matron

The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in when the temple is dedicated.

Nadine Tateoka and Paul Tateoka | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paul Kenji Tateoka and Nadine Lani Tsutae Saito Tateoka, Emerson 1st Ward, Paul Idaho Stake, called as president and matron of the Burley Idaho Temple. President Tateoka is a temple ordinance worker and a former Oregon Salem Mission president, stake president, bishop and missionary in the Japan Okayama Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Jim Suetaka Tateoka and Ko Tateoka.

Sister Tateoka is a temple ordinance worker and a former mission president companion, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission. She was born in Provo, Utah, to George Goro Saito and Clara Yoshie Kuramoto Saito.