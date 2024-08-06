Announcement of the Cincinnati Ohio Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Cincinnati Ohio Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“This new temple will allow us to attend more often. I have been so amazed by the sacrifices members of our branch and stake have made to regularly attend the temple, and this will allow even greater levels of temple attendance,” wrote President Michael Guy of the Ohio River Branch (Spanish), Cincinnati Ohio Stake, in a message to the Church News. “I know there were many tears of joy shed in the city today. ... It is an exciting day for members of the Ohio River Branch and for all the members in the Cincinnati area.”

Just before the announcement, President Guy had bought pictures of the Louisville Kentucky Temple, where the branch currently attends, to give to newly baptized children.

“I now look forward to someday buying pictures of the Cincinnati Ohio Temple to give to our Primary children,” he said.

Architecture and Design of the Cincinnati Ohio Temple

