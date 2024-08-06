Menu
Cincinnati Ohio Temple

Announced
7 April 2024
A map of Ohio, with a pin in Cincinnati, in the west of the state.
The location of Cincinnati in relation to the state of Ohio.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Cincinnati Ohio Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Cincinnati Ohio Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“This new temple will allow us to attend more often. I have been so amazed by the sacrifices members of our branch and stake have made to regularly attend the temple, and this will allow even greater levels of temple attendance,” wrote President Michael Guy of the Ohio River Branch (Spanish), Cincinnati Ohio Stake, in a message to the Church News. “I know there were many tears of joy shed in the city today. ... It is an exciting day for members of the Ohio River Branch and for all the members in the Cincinnati area.”

Just before the announcement, President Guy had bought pictures of the Louisville Kentucky Temple, where the branch currently attends, to give to newly baptized children.

“I now look forward to someday buying pictures of the Cincinnati Ohio Temple to give to our Primary children,” he said.

Timeline of the Cincinnati Ohio Temple

April
07
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Cincinnati Ohio Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Cincinnati Ohio Temple

The Cincinnati Ohio Temple will be built in or near Cincinnati, Ohio. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Ohio.
Fact #2
The Church’s first temple of this dispensation was built in Kirtland, Ohio, a short distance from Cleveland, and dedicated in 1836. It was acquired by the Church from Community of Christ on March 5, 2024, the month before the Cincinnati temple was announced.
Fact #3
When this house of the Lord was announced, Ohio had approximately 65,000 Latter-day Saints among 127 congregations.
Fact #4
The closest temple to Cincinnati at the time of its announcement was the Louisville Kentucky Temple, a distance of approximately 80 miles away.

Location

Cincinnati

Ohio

United States

Appointments
