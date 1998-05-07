In the News
The Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, was announced May 7, 1998, by the First Presidency via letters to local priesthood leaders. The First Presidency at the time consisted of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
Ground was broken for the Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple on Jan. 9, 1999. Elder Eran A. Call — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area — presided over the ceremony, which had some 1,700 attendees from Mexico and the United States.
The public was invited to tour the house of the Lord from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2000. A total of 25,438 visitors toured the temple during this time.
The Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple was dedicated in six sessions from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2000. Church President Gordon B. Hinckley offered the dedicatory prayer in the first session, then his first counselor, President Thomas S. Monson, offered the prayer in the five subsequent sessions. A total of 8,161 Latter-day Saints attended a session.
Calle Paraguay #290
Esquina José Borunda
Colonia Partido Romero
32177 Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua
Mexico
View schedule and book online
(52) 656-611-5146
This was the third Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
Ground was broken for the Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple the same day as the groundbreaking of the Villahermosa Mexico Temple.
It’s located less than 2 miles south of the border between Mexico and the United States.
The Ciudad Juárez Temple was the first of eight Mexico temples dedicated in the year 2000.
It was dedicated the day before the Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple was dedicated. President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated both temples.
