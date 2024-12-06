Learn about the new leaders of 3 temples in Connecticut, Puerto Rico and Mexico

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. The Sedgwicks began serving in November, the Pomaleses will begin in December, and the Johns will begin September 2025.

Mary Lee Johns and William S. Johns | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

William Scott Johns and Mary Lee Christensen Johns, El Paso 4th Ward, El Paso Texas Chamizal Stake, called as president and matron of the Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple, succeeding President José Bonilla and Sister Hilda Barrera de Bonilla. President Johns is a temple sealer and patriarch and a former Ecuador Guayaquil South Mission president, stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in El Paso, Texas, to Paul Carey Johns and Dorothy Lorraine Watkins.

Sister Johns is a temple ordinance worker and a former mission president companion, stake Relief Society president, stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Monticello, Utah, to Hyrum J Christensen and Clyda Barton Christensen.

Ruben Pomales and Maria Diaz Pomales | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ruben Pomales Rivera and María de los Angeles Diaz Rivera, Hato Rey Ward, San Juan Puerto Rico Stake, called as president and matron of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple, succeeding President Justo Casablanca and Sister Lucy Casablanca. President Pomales is a temple presidency counselor and a former stake presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico, to Valerio Pomales and Irma Maria Rivera.

Sister Diaz Pomales is an assistant to the matron and a former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Agustin Diaz and Pilar Rivera.

Shalynn Sedgwick and Jon Sedgwick | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jonathan Orin Sedgwick and Shalynn Murphy Sedgwick, Stratford Ward, Fairfield Connecticut Stake, called as president and matron of the Hartford Connecticut Temple, succeeding President James Forsberg and Sister Roberta Jean Forsberg. President Sedgwick is a temple presidency counselor and a former patriarch, high councilor and bishopric counselor. He was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Joel Willard Sedgwick and Virginia Clawson Sedgwick.

Sister Sedgwick is an assistant to the matron and former ward Relief Society president and stake seminary director. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Sheldon Rowley Murphy and Norma LaWynn Murphy.