In the News
FOLLOW US
13 January 1995
30 April 2000
The Cochabamba Bolivia Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The First Presidency of the Church — at the time consisting of President Howard W. Hunter, Church President; President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor; and President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor — announced a temple for Cochabamba, Bolivia, along with a temple for Recife, Brazil, on Jan. 13, 1995.
President Hinckley, then the President of the Church, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple on Nov. 10, 1996. Despite heavy rain throughout the day, an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people from across the country attended the ceremony, some traveling 20 hours by bus to be there.
The public was invited to tour the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple from April 18-22, 2000. Approximately 65,570 visitors attended the house of the Lord during its open house.
The Cochabamba Bolivia Temple was dedicated in four sessions by President Hinckley on April 30, 2000. A total of 9,084 members attended the dedication.
13 January 1995
30 April 2000
Avenida Melchor Urquidi 1500
Alto Queru Queru
Cochabamba, Cochabamba
Bolivia
View schedule and book online
(591) 4-429-3161
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Bolivia.
This temple, along with the Recife Brazil Temple, was the first to be announced for South America since the Bogotá Colombia Temple in 1984.
Enrique O. Huerta, a member of the Cochabamba Bolivia Universidad Stake, spoke with the Church News at the 2000 dedication, saying, “We anticipated 50,000 visitors in two weeks of open house, but instead, we got 65,570 in one week. Twenty thousand people came in one day. They were lined up for blocks and stayed until midnight."
At the open house, 2,232 visitors asked for a follow-up visit from full-time missionaries.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Bolivia.
This temple, along with the Recife Brazil Temple, was the first to be announced for South America since the Bogotá Colombia Temple in 1984.
Enrique O. Huerta, a member of the Cochabamba Bolivia Universidad Stake, spoke with the Church News at the 2000 dedication, saying, “We anticipated 50,000 visitors in two weeks of open house, but instead, we got 65,570 in one week. Twenty thousand people came in one day. They were lined up for blocks and stayed until midnight."
At the open house, 2,232 visitors asked for a follow-up visit from full-time missionaries.