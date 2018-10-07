In the News
7 October 2018
14 November 2020
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Davao, Philippines, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference. During the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session, the Church President announced this house of the Lord in the Philippines along with 11 other temples.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Davao Philippines Temple was held Nov. 14, 2020, with Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, president of the Philippines Area, presiding. Due to pandemic restrictions and precautions, the groundbreaking was limited to a handful of individuals, with part of the event held on the temple site and part at an adjacent meetinghouse.
Ma-a Road and Anahaw Road
Barangay Ma-a
8000 Davao City, Davao del Sur
Philippines
This was the sixth temple announced in the Philippines and the second for the island of Mindanao.
This house of the Lord in Davao City was one of four Philippines temples announced in three years, with the Alabang Philippines Temple (April 2017), Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple (April 2018) and Bacolod Philippines Temple (October 2019).
The first two Latter-day Saint temples announced for the island of Mindanao — the Cagayan de Oro Philippines and the Davao Philippines temples — were both announced in 2018.
At the time of the Davao temple’s groundbreaking, the Philippines had around 805,000 Latter-day Saints in 115 stakes and 1,239 congregations.
The first stake in the Philippines was created in 1973, 45 years before the Davao temple was announced.
Once dedicated, it will be the southernmost temple in the Philippines.