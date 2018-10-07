Menu
Groundbreaking of the Davao Philippines Temple

Construction began on the Davao Philippines Temple after a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Davao City on Nov. 14, 2020. COVID-19 restrictions limited the event to invitation only. Presiding over the ceremony in the shadow of Mount Apo, the country’s tallest peak, was Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, president of the Philippines Area.

Also attending were Elder Wakolo’s wife, Sister Anita Wakolo, along with counselors in the Philippines Area presidency, Elder Yoon Hwan Choi and Elder Steven R. Bangerter.

In the dedicatory prayer offered over the site, Elder Wakolo declared, “We pray that this temple, even while being constructed, will bless the lives of all who live in the vicinity and those who pass by, by increasing their hope and peace through Christ.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfVTWtz7x4k

The Davao Philippines Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 7, 2018. The groundbreaking ceremony and dedication over the temple site were held on Nov. 14, 2020. Presiding over the event was Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, president of the Philippines Area.

Architecture and Design of the Davao Philippines Temple

The house of the Lord in Davao City will be a two-story, 18,450-square-foot edifice under a two-story steeple with eight arched windows. The temple will stand on a 2.7-acre site at Ma-a Road and Anahaw Road. A new meetinghouse, replacing the existing meetinghouse on site, will be constructed, along with patron and temple presidency housing.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Davao Philippines Temple

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the sixth temple announced in the Philippines and the second for the island of Mindanao.

Fact #2

This house of the Lord in Davao City was one of four Philippines temples announced in three years, with the Alabang Philippines Temple (April 2017), Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple (April 2018) and Bacolod Philippines Temple (October 2019).

Fact #3

The first two Latter-day Saint temples announced for the island of Mindanao — the Cagayan de Oro Philippines and the Davao Philippines temples — were both announced in 2018.

Fact #4

At the time of the Davao temple’s groundbreaking, the Philippines had around 805,000 Latter-day Saints in 115 stakes and 1,239 congregations.

Fact #5

The first stake in the Philippines was created in 1973, 45 years before the Davao temple was announced.

Fact #6

Once dedicated, it will be the southernmost temple in the Philippines.

