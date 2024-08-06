Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Des Moines Iowa Temple

Announced
7 April 2024
A map of Iowa, with a pin in Des Moines, in the center of the state.
The location of Des Moines in relation to the state of Iowa.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Des Moines Iowa Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Des Moines Iowa Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

Des Moines Iowa Stake President Jason Morales said Latter-day Saints in their area have been waiting for President Nelson to say the words, “Des Moines, Iowa” for years.

“It seems surreal that after years of praying and striving to bring a temple [to] Iowa, the day has finally come. There were a lot of tears, hugs and smiles as our family celebrated the wonderful news,” he said. “Our members are eager to receive the blessings that a temple will bring to Iowa. This announcement is an answer to the prayers and efforts of many members throughout the state who have dedicated their lives to building up the Church here. Today’s announcement is one that the members of the Church in Iowa will always remember.”

Timeline of the Des Moines Iowa Temple

April
07
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Des Moines, Iowa, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Des Moines Iowa Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Des Moines Iowa Temple

The Des Moines Iowa Temple will be built in or near Des Moines, Iowa. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Iowa.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Iowa had approximately 30,000 Latter-day Saints among 68 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Des Moines at the time of its announcement was the Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple, a distance of approximately 120 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
7 April 2024
Location

Des Moines

Iowa

United States

Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Iowa.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Iowa had approximately 30,000 Latter-day Saints among 68 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Des Moines at the time of its announcement was the Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple, a distance of approximately 120 miles away.