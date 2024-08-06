Announcement of the Des Moines Iowa Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Des Moines Iowa Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

Des Moines Iowa Stake President Jason Morales said Latter-day Saints in their area have been waiting for President Nelson to say the words, “Des Moines, Iowa” for years.

“It seems surreal that after years of praying and striving to bring a temple [to] Iowa, the day has finally come. There were a lot of tears, hugs and smiles as our family celebrated the wonderful news,” he said. “Our members are eager to receive the blessings that a temple will bring to Iowa. This announcement is an answer to the prayers and efforts of many members throughout the state who have dedicated their lives to building up the Church here. Today’s announcement is one that the members of the Church in Iowa will always remember.”

Architecture and Design of the Des Moines Iowa Temple

The Des Moines Iowa Temple will be built in or near Des Moines, Iowa. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.