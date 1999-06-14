In the News
FOLLOW US
14 June 1999
22 April 2001
The Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple.
Kenneth Mays
Kenneth Mays
A temple for Omaha, Nebraska, was announced by the First Presidency of the Church, at the time consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his two counselors — Presidents Thomas S. Monson, first counselor, and James E. Faust, second counselor — via letters to priesthood leaders in the temple district on June 14, 1999.
Ground was broken for the temple on Nov. 28, 1999. Elder Hugh W. Pinnock, a General Authority Seventy, presided over the ceremony, and approximately 3,500 people were in attendance.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from March 30 through April 14, 2001. A total of 61,038 visitors toured the temple during the open house. A private tour for construction workers and their families was also held March 21, and a VIP tour for state and community leaders and dignitaries was held March 22 and March 23.
The Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple was dedicated by President Hinckley on April 22, 2001, in four sessions. The first session of the dedication was broadcast to meetinghouses throughout the United States and Canada for temple-worthy Saints to view.
14 June 1999
22 April 2001
8283 N. 34th St.
Omaha, Nebraska 68112
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 402-453-3406
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Nebraska.
Although this temple was built in Florence, part of North Omaha, it is called the Winter Quarters temple because of the early pioneers who camped in the same area that the temple now stands during their trek to Utah.
One Lutheran neighbor to the temple, after attending the open house, wrote, “As a nearby resident to the Mormon Cemetery, [I feel that] the temple is a beautiful building and a welcome addition to the neighborhood. Thank you for sharing it.”
The temple was dedicated on a significant day in Church history — 154 years and eight days before the dedication, Brigham Young and the advance company of pioneer Saints departed from Winter Quarters on April 14, 1847, to continue their trek to the Rocky Mountains.
It was dedicated seven days before the Guadalajara Mexico Temple was dedicated.
The temple’s first dedicatory session was transmitted to meetinghouses throughout North America for temple-worthy Saints to view. This was the second time a temple dedication session was broadcast to an area significantly larger than the temple district, the first being the Palmyra New York Temple, dedicated April 6, 2000.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Nebraska.
Although this temple was built in Florence, part of North Omaha, it is called the Winter Quarters temple because of the early pioneers who camped in the same area that the temple now stands during their trek to Utah.
One Lutheran neighbor to the temple, after attending the open house, wrote, “As a nearby resident to the Mormon Cemetery, [I feel that] the temple is a beautiful building and a welcome addition to the neighborhood. Thank you for sharing it.”
The temple was dedicated on a significant day in Church history — 154 years and eight days before the dedication, Brigham Young and the advance company of pioneer Saints departed from Winter Quarters on April 14, 1847, to continue their trek to the Rocky Mountains.
It was dedicated seven days before the Guadalajara Mexico Temple was dedicated.
The temple’s first dedicatory session was transmitted to meetinghouses throughout North America for temple-worthy Saints to view. This was the second time a temple dedication session was broadcast to an area significantly larger than the temple district, the first being the Palmyra New York Temple, dedicated April 6, 2000.