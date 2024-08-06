Menu
Edinburgh Scotland Temple

Announced
7 April 2024
A map of Scotland, with a pin in Edinburgh, in the center of the country.
The location of Edinburgh in relation to the country of Scotland.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Edinburgh Scotland Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Edinburgh Scotland Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

Sixty-eight-year-old Park Valley, Utah, rancher Brent Rose, who served a mission in Scotland from 1975 to 1977, felt tears flow down his face as he spoke with family and friends following President Nelson’s announcement.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Rose, who imagined his late mission president, Derek Cuthbert, rejoicing in heaven. “I am so happy for those people, as well as those who served there. What a great thing. I’m overwhelmed.”

Timeline of the Edinburgh Scotland Temple

April
07
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Edinburgh, Scotland, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Edinburgh Scotland Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Edinburgh Scotland Temple

The Edinburgh Scotland Temple will be built in or near Edinburgh, Scotland. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Scotland and the fourth in the United Kingdom.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, the United Kingdom had approximately 186,000 Latter-day Saints among 307 congregations. There were five stakes headquartered in Scotland.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Edinburgh at the time of its announcement was the Preston England Temple, a distance of approximately 150 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
7 April 2024
Location

Edinburgh

Scotland

