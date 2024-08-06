Announcement of the Edinburgh Scotland Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Edinburgh Scotland Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

Sixty-eight-year-old Park Valley, Utah, rancher Brent Rose, who served a mission in Scotland from 1975 to 1977, felt tears flow down his face as he spoke with family and friends following President Nelson’s announcement.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Rose, who imagined his late mission president, Derek Cuthbert, rejoicing in heaven. “I am so happy for those people, as well as those who served there. What a great thing. I’m overwhelmed.”

The Edinburgh Scotland Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Edinburgh Scotland Temple

The Edinburgh Scotland Temple will be built in or near Edinburgh, Scotland. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.