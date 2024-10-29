Menu
El Paso Texas Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of Texas, with a pin in El Paso, in the south of the state.
The location of El Paso in relation to the state of Texas.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the El Paso Texas Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the El Paso Texas Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Adam McDavitt and his family had lived in El Paso, Texas, for nearly a decade at the time of announcement, and he had served as bishop of the Upper Valley Ward in the El Paso Texas Mount Franklin Stake for three years.

“It’s so exciting. We’ve been told by Church leaders over the years that eventually there would be a temple in El Paso and that we have to do our part and show the Lord that we are ready,” he said. “We are ready to grow the Church in this part of the vineyard, and we have been praying for it.”

Timeline of the El Paso Texas Temple

October
06
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for El Paso, Texas, on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The El Paso Texas Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the El Paso Texas Temple

The El Paso Texas Temple will be built in or near El Paso, Texas. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 10th Latter-day Saint temple in Texas.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Texas had approximately 385,000 Latter-day Saints among 750 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to El Paso at the time of its announcement was the Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 5-15 miles away and across the U.S.-Mexico border.

