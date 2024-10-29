Announcement of the El Paso Texas Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the El Paso Texas Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Adam McDavitt and his family had lived in El Paso, Texas, for nearly a decade at the time of announcement, and he had served as bishop of the Upper Valley Ward in the El Paso Texas Mount Franklin Stake for three years.

“It’s so exciting. We’ve been told by Church leaders over the years that eventually there would be a temple in El Paso and that we have to do our part and show the Lord that we are ready,” he said. “We are ready to grow the Church in this part of the vineyard, and we have been praying for it.”

Architecture and Design of the El Paso Texas Temple

The El Paso Texas Temple will be built in or near El Paso, Texas. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.