President Nelson announces 17 new temple locations

In his concluding address of the October 2024 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced 17 new temple locations, projected a completion time for the Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square renovations, and underscored the role of temples in helping prepare Latter-day Saints for the Second Coming.

The 17 new temple locations are:

Juchitán de Zaragoza, Mexico

Santa Ana, El Salvador

Medellín, Colombia

Santiago, Dominican Republic

Puerto Montt, Chile

Dublin, Ireland

Milan, Italy

Abuja, Nigeria

Kampala, Uganda

Maputo, Mozambique

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Queen Creek, Arizona

El Paso, Texas

Huntsville, Alabama

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Summit, New Jersey

Price, Utah

The new locations bring The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ total number of houses of the Lord — dedicated, under construction or announced and in planning — to 367. Of that number, President Nelson has announced 185 of those temples — or 50.4% — in the nearly seven years since he was set apart as President of the Church in January 2018. That 50.4% ratio means President Nelson has announced more than half of the Church’s 367 total temples.

The 17 locations announced this weekend added to the 15 President Nelson identified in April 2024 general conference makes for 32 temples announced so far in 2024, the four time in as many years that President Nelson has announced 30-plus temples in a single year. He announced 35 in 2022 and last year and 34 new locations in 2021.

The preservation and renovation of the Salt Lake Temple and other areas of Temple Square have been underway for nearly five years, President Nelson noted. “Present projections indicate that this work will be completed by the end of 2026,” he said, adding appreciation to all working on the massive project.

President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Before announcing the new locations, President Nelson acknowledged the dedication or rededication of nine houses of the Lord in five different countries over the past six months and the upcoming dedications of five more temples before the end of 2024.

“Do you see what is happening right before our eyes?” the Prophet asked. “I pray that we will not miss the majesty of this moment! The Lord is indeed hastening His work.”

President Nelson explained that the Church is building temples at such an unprecedented pace because of the instructions from the Lord and the blessings of the temple that help gather Israel on both sides of the veil.

“These blessings also help to prepare a people who will prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord,” he said, declaring that “now is the time for you and for me to prepare for the Second Coming of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Now is the time for us to make our discipleship our highest priority.”

Regular worship in the temple will help, President Nelson said.

“In the house of the Lord, we focus on Jesus Christ. We learn of Him. We make covenants to follow Him. We come to know Him. As we keep our temple covenants, we gain greater access to the Lord’s strengthening power. In the temple, we receive protection from the buffetings of the world. We experience the pure love of Jesus Christ and our Heavenly Father in great abundance. We feel peace and spiritual reassurance, in contrast to the turbulence of the world.

The Prophet concluded his emphatic counsel on worship and ordinance work in the house of the Lord.

“Here is my promise to you: Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find Him in the temple. You will feel His mercy. You will find answers to your most vexing questions. You will better comprehend the joy of His gospel.”