An artist’s rendering of the Farmington New Mexico Temple.

The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in January 2025.

Jaynann Bench Lillywhite and Loyd Glen Lillywhite | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Loyd Glen Lillywhite and Jaynann Bench Lillywhite, Rio Vista Branch, Bloomfield New Mexico Stake, called as president and matron of the Farmington New Mexico Temple. President Lillywhite is a branch president and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Farmington, New Mexico, to Franklin Stowell Lillywhite and Mavis Izetta Lillywhite.

Sister Lillywhite is a temple and family history consultant, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Salt Lake City to Sterling Edward Bench and Donna Marie Thomander Bench.