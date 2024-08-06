Announcement of the Fort Bend Texas Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Fort Bend Texas Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“I am so thrilled,” said President Dustin B. Peterson of the Friendswood Texas Stake. “Having a temple in this southern area will be a blessing to both the members and to the community. The south Houston area is burgeoning with new home developments and highway construction which will make a temple more accessible to many, and having a house of the Lord in our local community will be a symbol to people of all faiths of our shared commitment to Jesus Christ.”

The Fort Bend Texas Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Fort Bend Texas Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Oct. 20, 2025, the Fort Bend Texas Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 46,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 15.7-acre site along Fort Bend Parkway, just north of Sienna Parkway in Missouri City, southeast Texas. A meetinghouse and accompanying ancillary building will also be built on the grounds.