Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In

Fort Bend Texas Temple

Announced
7 April 2024
An exterior rendering of the Fort Bend Texas Temple.
An exterior rendering of the Fort Bend Texas Temple.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A site map for the Fort Bend Texas Temple.
A site map for the Fort Bend Texas Temple.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A map of Texas, with a pin in Houston, in the east of the state.
The location of Houston in relation to the state of Texas.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Fort Bend Texas Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Fort Bend Texas Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“I am so thrilled,” said President Dustin B. Peterson of the Friendswood Texas Stake. “Having a temple in this southern area will be a blessing to both the members and to the community. The south Houston area is burgeoning with new home developments and highway construction which will make a temple more accessible to many, and having a house of the Lord in our local community will be a symbol to people of all faiths of our shared commitment to Jesus Christ.”

Timeline of the Fort Bend Texas Temple

April
07
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the southern part of Houston, Texas, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference. The structure was renamed the Fort Bend Texas Temple on Feb. 23, 2026.

The Fort Bend Texas Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Fort Bend Texas Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Oct. 20, 2025, the Fort Bend Texas Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 46,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 15.7-acre site along Fort Bend Parkway, just north of Sienna Parkway in Missouri City, southeast Texas. A meetinghouse and accompanying ancillary building will also be built on the grounds.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This was the ninth Latter-day Saint temple announced in Texas and the second in the greater Houston area.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Texas had approximately 385,000 Latter-day Saints among 751 congregations.
Fact #3
This house of the Lord, originally known as the Houston Texas South Temple, was renamed to the Fort Bend Texas Temple on Feb. 23, 2026. The updated name draws from the structure’s future residence in Fort Bend County. It’s also in the name of the road directly south of the temple site.

Quick Facts

Announced
7 April 2024
Location

Fort Bend Parkway and Sienna Parkway

Missouri City

Texas

United States

Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This was the ninth Latter-day Saint temple announced in Texas and the second in the greater Houston area.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Texas had approximately 385,000 Latter-day Saints among 751 congregations.
Fact #3
This house of the Lord, originally known as the Houston Texas South Temple, was renamed to the Fort Bend Texas Temple on Feb. 23, 2026. The updated name draws from the structure’s future residence in Fort Bend County. It’s also in the name of the road directly south of the temple site.