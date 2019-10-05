In the News
5 October 2019
19 March 2022
A temple for Freetown, Sierra Leone, was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the women’s session of general conference on the evening of Oct. 5, 2019. The Freetown Sierra Leone Temple was announced with seven other temples.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was held March 19, 2022. Elder Hugo E. Martinez, Africa West Area president, presided over the ceremony. In-person attendance was by invitation only, but the ceremony was broadcast to members throughout the country.
Jui Road
Kossah Town
Freetown
Sierra Leone
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Sierra Leone.
The Freetown Sierra Leone Temple is one of 9 temples announced for Africa between 2019 and 2021. The other 8 include the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple, Beira Mozambique Temple, Benin City Nigeria Temple, Cape Town South Africa Temple, Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, Kumasi Ghana Temple, Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple and Monrovia Liberia Temple.
Once dedicated, it will become the westernmost temple in mainland Africa.
Until the Freetown temple is built, the nearest temples for Saints in Sierra Leone are the Accra Ghana Temple and the Aba Nigeria Temple, roughly 1,250 and 1,900 miles away from Freetown by vehicle, respectively.
