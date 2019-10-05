Menu
Freetown Sierra Leone Temple

Announced

5 October 2019

Groundbreaking

19 March 2022

Freetown Sierra Leone Temple under construction
Freetown Sierra Leone Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple

Latter-day Saints in Sierra Leone have had to travel by plane to reach the nearest temples in Accra, Ghana; or Aba, Nigeria. When a temple for Freetown, Sierra Leone, was announced in 2019, members shed tears of joy, Church Newsroom reported.

Elder Hugo E. Martinez, Africa West Area president, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony on March 19, 2022. In his remarks to those in attendance, Elder Martinez said, “Throughout history the Lord has commanded His people to build temples. The Church builds temples all over the world to increasingly make temple blessings more available to a greater number of Heavenly Father’s children.”

Speaking of the importance of religious freedom during the dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Martinez prayed, “Many have embraced the restored gospel of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, and look forward to the glorious day when they may attend the temple here in their homeland, to unite their family for eternity.”

He continued, “May all worthy members enter through [the temple’s] doors to serve others in the most glorious of all subjects belonging to the everlasting gospel of Jesus Christ, that is, vicarious ordinances for their ancestors. May they feel Thy Spirit and find knowledge and direction to return to Thy presence as eternal families.”

Also present at the ceremony were government and religious leaders, including Madam Nabeela Farida Tunis, minister of the country’s western region. Tunis came to the groundbreaking ceremony as a representative of the government of Sierra Leone. “I heartily congratulate this Church and its effort to bring a temple to our country,” she said. “God bless this Church. God bless all of us. God bless Sierra Leone.”

Accompanying Elder Martinez was his wife, Sister Nuria Alvarez de Martinez. Also in attendance was Elder Larry S. Kacher, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa West Area presidency; Elder Daniel Kabason, an Area Seventy; and their wives, Sister Pauline Kacher and Sister Millicent Kane Kabason, respectively.

Timeline of the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple

October
05
2019
Announced

A temple for Freetown, Sierra Leone, was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the women’s session of general conference on the evening of Oct. 5, 2019. The Freetown Sierra Leone Temple was announced with seven other temples.

March
19
2022
Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was held March 19, 2022. Elder Hugo E. Martinez, Africa West Area president, presided over the ceremony. In-person attendance was by invitation only, but the ceremony was broadcast to members throughout the country.

On Oct. 5, 2019, the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson. Nearly two and a half years later, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 19, 2022, and presided over by Elder Hugo E. Martinez, president of the Africa West Area.

Architecture and Design of the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple

The Freetown Sierra Leone Temple is being built on a 2.9-acre site as a single-story structure with a two-story ancillary building nearby. The ancillary building is expected to contain an arrival center, patron housing, presidency apartments, ordinance worker apartments and utility buildings. In total, the temple will be approximately 18,000 square feet.

The exterior will be cream-colored with a series of windows along the front, accompanied by a main archway to the front doors and a single spire above the middle of the structure. The grounds will hold various trees and shrubs and a parking lot that goes up to the front of the building.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple.

Quick Facts

Announced

5 October 2019

Groundbreaking

19 March 2022

Groundbreaking presided by

Elder Hugo E. Martinez

Location

Jui Road

Kossah Town

Freetown

Sierra Leone

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Sierra Leone.

Fact #2

The Freetown Sierra Leone Temple is one of 9 temples announced for Africa between 2019 and 2021. The other 8 include the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple, Beira Mozambique Temple, Benin City Nigeria Temple, Cape Town South Africa Temple, Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, Kumasi Ghana Temple, Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple and Monrovia Liberia Temple

Fact #3

Once dedicated, it will become the westernmost temple in mainland Africa.

Fact #4

Until the Freetown temple is built, the nearest temples for Saints in Sierra Leone are the Accra Ghana Temple and the Aba Nigeria Temple, roughly 1,250 and 1,900 miles away from Freetown by vehicle, respectively.

