14 April 1999
29 April 2001
The Guadalajara Mexico Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Guadalajara Mexico Temple was announced on April 14, 1999, by the First Presidency via letters to local priesthood leaders. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
The groundbreaking ceremony occurred on June 12, 1999, with Elder Eran A. Call, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area, presiding.
From April 14 to April 21, 2001, the doors of the temple were opened to the public for the open house.
The house of the Lord was dedicated on April 29, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. There were four dedicatory sessions.
Avenida Patria #879
Fraccionamiento Jardines Tepeyac
45030 Zapopan, Jalisco
Mexico
View schedule and book online
(52) 33-3125-1283
This was the 11th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
It was announced the same day that a temple was announced for Veracruz, Mexico.
President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the temple on his 64th wedding anniversary with Sister Marjorie Pay Hinckley.
The Guadalajara temple was dedicated exactly a year, minus one day, before the Monterrey Mexico Temple was dedicated.
The first stake was organized in Guadalajara 26 years before the temple was dedicated.
