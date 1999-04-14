Menu
Guadalajara Mexico Temple

Announced

14 April 1999

Dedicated

29 April 2001

105th temple dedicated
The Guadalajara Mexico Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Guadalajara Mexico Temple

The Guadalajara Mexico Temple was announced on April 14, 1999, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. Exactly two years later, the public open house for the constructed temple began. During the public open house, 840 missionary referrals were received, prompting local members to call the temple Guadalajara’s top missionary.

The temple resides near Guadalajara’s commercial district. The house of the Lord stands out in the city and commands the attention of those in the area. Even at the time of construction, the cab drivers in Guadalajara didn’t need directions to find the temple. The temple’s beauty, they said, preceded its message.

April 29, 2001, a week after the open house ended, served as a special day for President Hinckley and his wife, Sister Marjorie Pay Hinckley, as President Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord on the day of the Hinckleys’ 64th wedding anniversary.

Americo Garcia, the then-president of the Guadalajara Mexico Moctezuma Stake, said, “This temple is going to strengthen us. It will help us become better people and better families. By simply participating in the spirit of the temple, we will become more united Church members.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Bless all who attend as patrons, that Thy Spirit may rest upon them, that the covenants of the house of the Lord may be impressed upon their minds, that they may know that in receiving the ordinances of this house, they receive that which is most precious above all other blessings.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Guadalajara Mexico Temple here.

Timeline of the Guadalajara Mexico Temple

April
14
1999
Announced

The Guadalajara Mexico Temple was announced on April 14, 1999, by the First Presidency via letters to local priesthood leaders. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

June
12
1999
Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking ceremony occurred on June 12, 1999, with Elder Eran A. Call, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area, presiding.

April
14
2001
Open house

From April 14 to April 21, 2001, the doors of the temple were opened to the public for the open house.

April
29
2001
Dedication

The house of the Lord was dedicated on April 29, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. There were four dedicatory sessions.

Architecture and Design of the Guadalajara Mexico Temple

The Guadalajara Mexico Temple is 10,700 square feet and stands on a 2.69-acre property. The exterior of the house of the Lord is Blanco Guardiano white marble from Torreón, Mexico. The temple has a celestial room, two sealing rooms, two instruction rooms and a baptistry.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 11th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

Fact #2

It was announced the same day that a temple was announced for Veracruz, Mexico.

Fact #3

President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the temple on his 64th wedding anniversary with Sister Marjorie Pay Hinckley.

Fact #4

The Guadalajara temple was dedicated exactly a year, minus one day, before the Monterrey Mexico Temple was dedicated.

Fact #5

The first stake was organized in Guadalajara 26 years before the temple was dedicated.

