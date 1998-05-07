In the News
7 May 1998
14 November 1999
The Halifax Nova Scotia Temple.
On May 7, 1998, the First Presidency announced plans to construct a temple in the city of Halifax, in the province of Nova Scotia. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
Approximately 700 people attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Halifax Nova Scotia Temple on Canada’s Thanksgiving Day. Elder Jay E. Jensen of the Seventy, president of the North America Northeast Area, presided over the ceremony.
A four-day open house brought about 8,000 people in attendance, sparking interest in those who weren’t members of the Church.
President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Halifax temple in three sessions, while Elder Boyd K. Packer, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, dedicated the Regina Saskatchewan Temple. This marked the first time that two temples were dedicated on the same day.
44 Cumberland Drive
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia B2V 2C7
Canada
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Nova Scotia and the third built in Canada.
Both the Halifax and Regina temples were dedicated on Nov. 14, 1999, marking the first time in Church history that two temples were dedicated on the same day.
Saints from across Newfoundland drove and ferried to the dedication ceremony.
