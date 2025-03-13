From Seattle to Sapporo — new presidents and matrons called for 8 temples around the world

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September, except for the Chadambukas, who will begin when the temple is dedicated.

Kent Jay Allen and Renee Haugh Allen, Kimberly 4th Ward, Kimberly Idaho Stake, called as president and matron of the Twin Falls Idaho Temple, succeeding President Reed J. Harris and Sister Kathy C. Harris. President Allen is a temple presidency counselor and former Area Seventy, Italy Milan Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Salmon, Idaho, to Jesse Lawrence Allen and Laura Ellen McQuade.

Sister Allen is an assistant to the matron and former mission president companion, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Rigby, Idaho, to Leon Haugh and Sarah Fullmer.

Celso Bueno Cabral and Jane Lucia Magalhães Silva Cabral, Montijo Ward, Almada Portugal Stake, called as president and matron of the Lisbon Portugal Temple, succeeding President Edison Tsuchiya and Sister Maria Tsuchiya. President Cabral is a temple worker, service missionary adviser and institute teacher and former Brazil Santos Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Curitiba, Brazil, to José Bueno Cabral and Dirse Cabral.

Sister Cabral is a temple worker and service missionary adviser and former mission president companion, stake Young Women president, stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Florianópolis, Brazil, to João Magalhães Silva and Nadir Machado Vieira.

Dunstan George Bernard Tiwayi Chadambuka and Pertunia Mudarikwa Chadambuka, Mutare Ward, Mutare Zimbabwe Stake, called as president and matron of the new Harare Zimbabwe Temple. President Chadambuka is a bishopric counselor and temple worker and former Area Seventy, Botswana/Namibia Mission president, district president and branch president. He was born in Mutare, Zimbabwe, to Phineas Irimayi Chadambuka and Sarah Matiza.

Sister Chadambuka is a ward Primary president and temple worker and former mission president companion, district Relief Society president, branch Relief Society president and branch Young Women president. She was born in Gutu, Zimbabwe, to Masunda Colbert Mudarikwa and Rosewita Chikamhi.

Gary Frederick Gessel and Debra Elizabeth Beyer Gessel, Chambers Bay Ward, Tacoma Washington Stake, called as president and matron of the Seattle Washington Temple, succeeding President Frank Lee Pitcher and Sister Sandra Summerhays Pitcher. President Gessel is a temple sealer and former Area Seventy, Missouri St. Louis Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Opportunity, Washington, to Clain Frederick Gessel and Dorothea Bernice Gessel.

Sister Gessel is a temple worker and institute teacher and former mission president companion, stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Palo Alto, California, to Rodney Bringhurst Beyer and Delia Jean Beyer.

Kevin Demar McCracken and Marilyn Wilding McCracken, Brookview Ward, Idaho Falls Ammon West Stake, called as president and matron of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, succeeding President P. Michael Poston and Sister Wanda K. Poston. President McCracken is a patriarch and temple sealer and former temple presidency counselor, Nevada Las Vegas West Mission president, stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Harold Arthur McCracken and Coila Ethel Speas.

Sister McCracken is a patriarch scribe and former assistant to the matron, mission president companion, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Hermosillo, Mexico, to Malcolm Walker Wilding and Mary Lindsay.

Amilcar Raul Robles Arango and Sandra Lisbet Fuentes Meza de Robles, Garibaldi Ward, Quetzaltenango Guatemala West Stake, called as president and matron of the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple, succeeding President Ysrael Escobar López and Sister Marta Isabel Escobar. President Robles is a temple sealer and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, to Raul Robles Hernández and Rebeca Estefana Arango López.

Sister Robles is a FamilySearch missionary and former stake Relief Society president, stake Primary president and temple worker. She was born in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, to Victor Fuentes Montufar and Imelda Meza de Fuentes.

William Sowa and Cynthia Alberro Sowa, Canton Ward, Hartford Connecticut Stake, called as president and matron of the Hartford Connecticut Temple, succeeding President Jon Sedgwick and Sister Shalynn Sedgwick. President Sowa is a temple worker and former high councilor and bishop. He was born in Rochester, New York, to Richard Sowa and Cordelia Sowa.

Sister Sowa is a ward music coordinator and temple worker and former ward Relief Society president. She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Henry Alberro and Susan Alberro.

Motoi Tsujimoto and Emiko Sugawara Tsujimoto, Moiwa Ward, Hokkaido Japan South Stake, called as president and matron of the Sapporo Japan Temple, succeeding President Makoto Ono and Sister Michiko Ono. President Tsujimoto is an elders quorum president and temple worker and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Sapporo, Japan, to Hajime Tsujimoto and Atsuko Kawabe.

Sister Tsujimoto is a Young Women presidency counselor and temple worker and former ward Relief Society president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Sapporo, Japan, to Shoji Sugawara and Michiko Nakanishi.