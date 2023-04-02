Harrisburg Pennsylvania Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
2 April 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on April 2, 2023, during April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference — and the third for the Keystone State.
2 April 2023
605 Rutherford Road
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17109
United States
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Pennsylvania.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Pennsylvania had approximately 52,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 100 congregations.
The closest temple to Harrisburg at the time of its announcement was the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple, a distance of approximately 90 miles away to the east.
The other two houses of the Lord in Pennsylvania are the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple, dedicated in 2016, and the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, whose construction began in 2021.
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Pennsylvania.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Pennsylvania had approximately 52,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 100 congregations.
The closest temple to Harrisburg at the time of its announcement was the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple, a distance of approximately 90 miles away to the east.
The other two houses of the Lord in Pennsylvania are the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple, dedicated in 2016, and the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, whose construction began in 2021.