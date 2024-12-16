First Presidency releases renderings for 5 temples — 4 in U.S., 1 in Mexico

A combination image of the renderings of five temples — Mexico City Benemérito Mexico, upper left; Springfield Missouri, upper right; Jacksonville Florida, center; Harrisburg Pennsylvania, lower left; and Winchester Virginia, lower right.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released exterior renderings for five new temples, offering a first look at the Harrisburg Pennsylvania, Jacksonville Florida, Mexico City Benemérito Mexico, Springfield Missouri and Winchester Virginia temples.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the five new houses of the Lord in a general conference setting in either 2022 or 2023.

The renderings were first published Monday, Dec. 16, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

More information for the temples — such as and groundbreaking dates for each — will be released later. Every effort is made to construct temples in an expeditious manner; at times, various reasons may delay a temple’s completion and dedication.

Harrisburg Pennsylvania Temple

The rendering for the Harrisburg Pennsylvania Temple shows the projected single-story edifice of approximately 20,000 square feet, which will be built on a 5.36-acre site at 605 Rutherford Road, Harrisburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The site was released on Oct. 30, 2023, along with the site for the Winchester Virginia Temple.

Exterior rendering of the Harrisburg Pennsylvania Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Nelson announced a temple for Harrisburg on April 2, 2023, in the concluding session of April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 locations he identified that day, including temples for Springfield, Missouri, and Winchester, Virginia.

The house of the Lord will be the state’s third, joining the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple, which was dedicated in 2016, and the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, which was dedicated earlier this year.

A map of the Harrisburg Pennsylvania Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The state is home to more than 53,000 Church members in 13 stakes and nearly 110 congregations. A dozen congregations were organized in the 1830s, during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ first decade, before the gathering of early Church members in Ohio, Missouri and Illinois.

Jacksonville Florida Temple

The Jacksonville Florida Temple rendering shows the planned single-story structure of approximately 29,000 square feet, which will be constructed on a 6.6-acre parcel at 3323 Loretto Road, Jacksonville, Florida. The site was first published on Feb. 20 earlier this year.

Exterior rendering of the Jacksonville Florida Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Nelson announced Jacksonville and 17 other new temple locations at the close of the October 2022 general conference.

In Florida, the Church has five total temples dedicated, under construction or in planning. The state’s first — the Orlando Florida Temple — was dedicated 30 years ago, in October 1994, by President Howard W. Hunter. It closed in July 2024 for extensive renovations.

The state’s other operating houses of the Lord are in Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee, the latter being dedicated earlier this month. The fifth in planning will be built in Tampa.

A map of the Jacksonville Florida Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries first arrived and stayed briefly in Florida in 1845, with the Church’s first congregation in the state created in 1897 in the Big Bend area of northern Florida. Seven years later, in 1904, Church membership in the state was 1,230.

Today, the state is home to nearly 173,000 Saints comprising 32 stakes and more than 280 congregations.

Related Stories February 2024: Site identified for Jacksonville Florida Temple

Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple

With the rendering showing the two-story, 29,000-square-foot house of the Lord to be built on the grounds of the current Mexico Missionary Training Center and the Church’s former Benemérito del las Americas school, the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple will be located at Tenayuca-Chalmita 828, Colonia Zona Escolar, Gustavo A. Madero in the capital city. The site was released on Oct. 31, 2022.

Exterior rendering of the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Nelson announced the temple — the second for Mexico City — in April 2022 general conference, one of 17 new locations he identified on April 3, 2022. He announced four additional temples for the greater Mexico City area earlier this month in October 2022 general conference.

With Church missionary efforts in Mexico dating back to 1875, the country is home to more than 1.5 million members comprising 230 stakes and nearly 1,880 congregations.

The location of the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mexico has a total of 26 temples operating, under construction or announced. Dedicated and operating houses of the Lord are in Ciudad Juárez, Colonia Juárez (Chihuahua), Guadalajara, Hermosillo (Sonora), Mérida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tampico, Tijuana, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz and Villahermosa. Temples are under construction in Torreón, Querétaro and San Luis Potosí, and the Benemérito temple joins those in Toluca and Cuernavaca with sites identified.

Another six houses of the Lord are in planning for Culiacán, Pachuca, Tula, Cancún, Chihuahua and Juchitán de Zaragoza.

Springfield Missouri Temple

The rendering of the Springfield Missouri Temple shows the planned single-story edifice of approximately 29,000 square feet, which will be built on a portion of a 38-acre site located at 2720 E. Farm Road No. 188, Springfield, Missouri. The site was released June 22 earlier this year.

Exterior rendering of the Springfield Missouri Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Springfield in the April 2023 general conference, one of 15 locations for new temples he identified at the close of the Sunday afternoon session. Temples for Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Winchester, Virginia, were also among the 15 new locations.

Missouri is home to two operating houses of the Lord — the St. Louis Missouri Temple, which was dedicated in 1997, and the Kansas City Missouri Temple, which was dedicated in 2012.

Site location map for the Springfield Missouri Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The state provided key gathering places — such as Independence, Missouri, and surrounding counties — for Latter-day Saints in the Church’s early days in the 1830s.

Today, more than 80,000 members of the Church reside in Missouri and comprise 19 stakes in nearly 165 congregations.

Related Stories June 2024: Site location released for Springfield Missouri Temple

Winchester Virginia Temple

The rendering of the Winchester Virginia Temple showed a projected single-story, 30,000-square-foot building, to be built on a 11.27-acre site at 200 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, Frederick County, Virginia. The site was released on Oct. 30, 2023, along with the site for the Harrisburg Pennsylvania Temple.

Exterior rendering of the Winchester Virginia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Nelson announced the temple for Winchester on April 2, 2023, at the same time announcing the aforementioned Harrisburg and Springfield temples and 13 other new locations for future houses of the Lord.

The Winchester temple is one of three houses of the Lord in the state. The Richmond Virginia Temple was dedicated in 2023, and a temple in planning for Roanoke was announced that same year.

The Church has nearly 99,000 members comprising 22 stakes and 210 congregations in Virginia.

A map of the Winchester Virginia Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints