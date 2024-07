The Hong Kong Temple was the 48th temple to be dedicated for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Gordon B. Hinckley announced this house of the Lord in 1992 and later dedicated it in 1996. The Hong Kong Temple was rededicated in 2022 by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.In his prayer dedicating the temple for the first time, President Hinckley said, "May it be a sanctuary of peace amid the rush and roar of this great city. May those who enter to serve here leave the world behind and reflect on the things of eternity."After extensive renovations that started on July 8, 2019, the Hong Kong Temple was rededicated on June 19, 2022. Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the rededication ceremony. Elder Gong had served in the Asia Area presidency from 2011 to 2015 and eventually became the president of the Asia Area during that time.At the rededication services , Elder Gong said, "This beautiful Hong Kong Temple invites us in this Asia Area to draw closer to our Savior Jesus Christ, build daily our spiritual foundation and bless our family generations."

Architecture and Design of the Hong Kong Temple

Interior Photos of the Hong Kong Temple

The Hong Kong Temple was announced at general conference in 1992 by President Gordon B. Hinckley . After being dedicated in 1996 by President Hinckley, the Hong Kong Temple served members of the Church for 23 years and closed for extensive renovation in 2019.The open house for the rededication took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it attracted around 3,000 visitors. After three years of construction, the temple was rededicated by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 2022.The stone on the exterior of the temple was quarried from the Jianming Quarry in Xiamen, China. The bottom half of the temple is Giallo Ornamental stone, and the top is Sunset Gold stone. The lamps, the chandeliers and many other features inside the house of the Lord have been designed to represent ancient Chinese architecture.In July 1992, President Gordon B. Hinckley and others spent a day touring half a dozen possible sites for the temple, but every location was too small and overpriced. That night, President Hinckley awoke with an inspired idea to demolish the Hong Kong mission home and office and a nearby chapel to construct a multipurpose building. He then drew rough sketches for a building with a temple on the upper floors and other functions on lower floors.