In the News
FOLLOW US
3 October 1992
26 May 1996
19 June 2022
The Hong Kong Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Hong Kong Temple was announced by President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, on Oct. 3, 1992, during October 1992 general conference.
The groundbreaking for the Hong Kong Temple was held on Jan. 22, 1994. It was presided over by Elder John K. Carmack, Asia Area president and member of the Quorum of the Seventy.
The Hong Kong Temple’s open house was held from May 7 to May 21, 1996, excluding Sundays. The open house attracted over 13,000 visitors.
President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Hong Kong Temple from May 26 to May 27, 1996, during seven separate dedicatory sessions.
The Hong Kong Temple closed on July 8, 2019, to undergo extensive mechanical, electrical, heating and plumbing renovations after 23 years of service.
The rededicated Hong Kong Temple’s open house was held from May 23 to May 29, 2022. The event attracted around 3,000 visitors.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles rededicated the Hong Kong Temple on June 19, 2022, after its renovation.
3 October 1992
26 May 1996
19 June 2022
2 Cornwall St.
Kowloon Tong, Kowloon City
Hong Kong
View schedule and book online
(852) 2910-9300
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple built in China.
It was the first temple dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley as President of the Church.
The Hong Kong Temple opens one Sunday each quarter to accommodate members who work six days a week.
The multipurpose design of this house of the Lord was later used in the Manhattan New York Temple, dedicated eight years later.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple built in China.
It was the first temple dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley as President of the Church.
The Hong Kong Temple opens one Sunday each quarter to accommodate members who work six days a week.
The multipurpose design of this house of the Lord was later used in the Manhattan New York Temple, dedicated eight years later.