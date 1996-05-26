Menu
Hong Kong Temple

Announced

3 October 1992

Dedication

26 May 1996

Rededication

19 June 2022

48th temple dedicated
The exterior of the Hong Kong China Temple with three buildings and a mountain in the background.

The Hong Kong Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

1996 Dedication of the Hong Kong Temple

The Hong Kong Temple was the 48th temple to be dedicated for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Gordon B. Hinckley announced this house of the Lord in 1992 and later dedicated it in 1996. The Hong Kong Temple was rededicated in 2022 by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In his prayer dedicating the temple for the first time, President Hinckley said, "May it be a sanctuary of peace amid the rush and roar of this great city. May those who enter to serve here leave the world behind and reflect on the things of eternity."

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Hong Kong Temple here.

2022 Rededication of the Hong Kong Temple

After extensive renovations that started on July 8, 2019, the Hong Kong Temple was rededicated on June 19, 2022. Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the rededication ceremony. Elder Gong had served in the Asia Area presidency from 2011 to 2015 and eventually became the president of the Asia Area during that time.

At the rededication services, Elder Gong said, "This beautiful Hong Kong Temple invites us in this Asia Area to draw closer to our Savior Jesus Christ, build daily our spiritual foundation and bless our family generations."

Timeline of the Hong Kong Temple

October
03
1992
Announced

The Hong Kong Temple was announced by President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, on Oct. 3, 1992, during October 1992 general conference.

January
22
1994
Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking for the Hong Kong Temple was held on Jan. 22, 1994. It was presided over by Elder John K. Carmack, Asia Area president and member of the Quorum of the Seventy.

May
07
1996
Open house

The Hong Kong Temple’s open house was held from May 7 to May 21, 1996, excluding Sundays. The open house attracted over 13,000 visitors.

May
26
1996
Dedication

President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Hong Kong Temple from May 26 to May 27, 1996, during seven separate dedicatory sessions.

July
08
2019
Closed for renovation

The Hong Kong Temple closed on July 8, 2019, to undergo extensive mechanical, electrical, heating and plumbing renovations after 23 years of service.

May
23
2022
Rededication open house

The rededicated Hong Kong Temple’s open house was held from May 23 to May 29, 2022. The event attracted around 3,000 visitors.

June
19
2022
Rededication

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles rededicated the Hong Kong Temple on June 19, 2022, after its renovation.

The Hong Kong Temple was announced at general conference in 1992 by President Gordon B. Hinckley. After being dedicated in 1996 by President Hinckley, the Hong Kong Temple served members of the Church for 23 years and closed for extensive renovation in 2019.

The open house for the rededication took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it attracted around 3,000 visitors. After three years of construction, the temple was rededicated by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 2022.

Architecture and Design of the Hong Kong Temple

The stone on the exterior of the temple was quarried from the Jianming Quarry in Xiamen, China. The bottom half of the temple is Giallo Ornamental stone, and the top is Sunset Gold stone. The lamps, the chandeliers and many other features inside the house of the Lord have been designed to represent ancient Chinese architecture.

In July 1992, President Gordon B. Hinckley and others spent a day touring half a dozen possible sites for the temple, but every location was too small and overpriced. That night, President Hinckley awoke with an inspired idea to demolish the Hong Kong mission home and office and a nearby chapel to construct a multipurpose building. He then drew rough sketches for a building with a temple on the upper floors and other functions on lower floors.

Interior Photos of the Hong Kong Temple

A temple celestial room with white walls, clear chandeliers and armchairs with floral designs.
An instruction room inside the Hong Kong temple, with two rows of pews and a mural of mountains on the walls.
A rendering of a desk, floral rug and painting of Christ inside the Hong Kong temple.
A white room with rows of chairs around an alter and a chandelier on the ceiling.
A temple instruction room, with a veil on the wall, an alter near the veil, and rows of chairs.
The Hong Kong temple baptistry, with a font of water next to a mural of Christ being baptized.
The Hong Kong temple celestial room, with an arch of rectangular windows on the wall and chairs with a floral pattern around the room.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 October 1992

Dedication

26 May 1996

Rededication

19 June 2022

Rededicated by

Elder Gerrit W. Gong

Current president and matron

YueSang Simon Chan & Isabel KitFong Chow Chan

Location

2 Cornwall St.
Kowloon Tong, Kowloon City
Hong Kong

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(852) 2910-9300

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple built in China.

Fact #2

It was the first temple dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley as President of the Church.

Fact #3

The Hong Kong Temple opens one Sunday each quarter to accommodate members who work six days a week.

Fact #4

The multipurpose design of this house of the Lord was later used in the Manhattan New York Temple, dedicated eight years later.

