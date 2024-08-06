Announcement of the Honolulu Hawaii Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Honolulu Hawaii Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

Architecture and Design of the Honolulu Hawaii Temple

The Honolulu Hawaii Temple will be built in or near Honolulu, Hawaii. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.