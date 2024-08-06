Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Honolulu Hawaii Temple

Announced
7 April 2024
A map of Hawaii, with a pin in Honolulu, in the northwest of the state.
The location of Honolulu in relation to the state of Hawaii.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Honolulu Hawaii Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Honolulu Hawaii Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

Timeline of the Honolulu Hawaii Temple

April
07
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Honolulu Hawaii Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Honolulu Hawaii Temple

The Honolulu Hawaii Temple will be built in or near Honolulu, Hawaii. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Hawaii.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Hawaii had approximately 75,000 Latter-day Saints among 143 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Honolulu at the time of its announcement was the Laie Hawaii Temple, a distance of approximately 20 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
7 April 2024
Location

Honolulu

Hawaii

United States

Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Hawaii.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Hawaii had approximately 75,000 Latter-day Saints among 143 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Honolulu at the time of its announcement was the Laie Hawaii Temple, a distance of approximately 20 miles away.