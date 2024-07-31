Announcement of the Houston Texas South Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Houston Texas South Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“I am so thrilled,” said President Dustin B. Peterson of the Friendswood Texas Stake. “Having a temple in this southern area will be a blessing to both the members and to the community. The south Houston area is burgeoning with new home developments and highway construction which will make a temple more accessible to many, and having a house of the Lord in our local community will be a symbol to people of all faiths of our shared commitment to Jesus Christ.”

The Houston Texas South Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Houston Texas South Temple

The Houston Texas South Temple will be built in or near Houston, Texas. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.