Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Houston Texas South Temple

Announced
7 April 2024
A map of Texas, with a pin in Houston, in the east of the state.
The location of Houston in relation to the state of Texas.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Houston Texas South Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Houston Texas South Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“I am so thrilled,” said President Dustin B. Peterson of the Friendswood Texas Stake. “Having a temple in this southern area will be a blessing to both the members and to the community. The south Houston area is burgeoning with new home developments and highway construction which will make a temple more accessible to many, and having a house of the Lord in our local community will be a symbol to people of all faiths of our shared commitment to Jesus Christ.”

Timeline of the Houston Temple South Temple

April
07
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the southern part of Houston, Texas, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Houston Texas South Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Houston Texas South Temple

The Houston Texas South Temple will be built in or near Houston, Texas. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the ninth Latter-day Saint temple in Texas and the second in the Houston area.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Texas had approximately 385,000 Latter-day Saints among 751 congregations.
Fact #3
At the time of the Houston south area temple announcement, the Houston Texas Temple was already in operation.

Quick Facts

Announced
7 April 2024
Location

Houston

Texas

United States

Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the ninth Latter-day Saint temple in Texas and the second in the Houston area.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Texas had approximately 385,000 Latter-day Saints among 751 congregations.
Fact #3
At the time of the Houston south area temple announcement, the Houston Texas Temple was already in operation.