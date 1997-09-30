In the News
The Houston Texas Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Houston, Texas, was announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on Sept. 30, 1997, during October general conference. It was one of five temples announced at the conference.
Ground was broken for the temple on June 13, 1998, with a total of 600 Church members from the local area in attendance. Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen, president of the North America Southwest Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Aug. 5 through Aug. 22, 2000. A total of 109,714 visitors toured the temple during its open house.
The Houston Texas Temple was dedicated by President Hinckley in eight sessions on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, 2000. A total of 20,376 Church members attended the dedication.
In August 2017, the temple sustained water damage to the first floor due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey. It was then closed for renovations and repairs until April 2018.
The Houston Texas Temple was rededicated by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on April 22, 2018. It was rededicated in one session with limited attendance. An open house event was not held after renovations.
15725 Champion Forest Drive
Klein, Texas 77379
United States
(1) 281-376-6804
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Texas.
Don Hand, the previous owner of the land on which the Houston Texas Temple was built, broke ground with the North America Southwest Area presidency during the groundbreaking ceremony on June 13, 1998.
During the temple rededication on April 22, 2018, President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, emphasized “everything President Hinckley pronounced” in his dedicatory prayer of the Houston temple in 2000 remained in full effect.
It was the first temple that President Ballard dedicated or rededicated as acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
The temple was dedicated on the same day exactly 17 years before a tornado struck Texas during Hurricane Harvey, necessitating the renovation of the Houston Texas Temple.