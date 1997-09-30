Menu
Houston Texas Temple

Announced

30 September 1997

Dedicated

26 August 2000

Rededicated

22 April 2018

97th temple dedicated
The Houston Texas Temple, a white building with a central tower topped by a golden statue of an angel blowing a trumpet.

The Houston Texas Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

2000 Dedication of the Houston Texas Temple

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced a temple for Houston, Texas, on Sept. 30, 1997, during October general conference. It was one of five temples announced at the conference.

President Sterling Pack, a local branch president who volunteered at the Houston temple dedication, said the building was the “crown jewel” of the Texan Church members.

“Next week, four couples from my branch are going to be sealed here. They’ve been waiting for this temple,” he said.

President Hinckley visited Houston to dedicate its new house of the Lord on Aug. 26, 2000. The Prophet was accompanied by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Richard J. Maynes, a counselor in the North America Southwest Area.

“Now there is a temple here,” said Elder James Olson, an Area Seventy also at the dedication. “The temple has lighted up the city of Houston, and our neighbors are taking a look at us. The Church is going to have an increasing influence for good in the lives of the people of Houston, members and nonmembers alike.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Let Thy blessings rest upon all who will serve here. Smile with favor upon the temple presidency, the matron and her assistants, and all who labor with them in administering the great and singular work for which this temple has been erected. Let Thy Holy Spirit touch the hearts of all who come as patrons. Manifest unto them the importance of that which they do, and grant them satisfaction in their service.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Houston Texas Temple here.

2018 Rededication of the Houston Texas Temple

On Aug. 26, 2017, as storms from Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, the first floor of the Houston Texas Temple was filled with more than a foot of water, and the temple was closed for refurbishments due to water damage.

During an August 2017 tornado, Houston-area native Bethany Vermillion took shelter with her children in a closet in their home and prayed for their safety as well as the temple’s.

Vermillion said that after the tornado had passed, she “found out on Facebook about what was happening at the [Houston Texas Temple]. We saw the photos of a guy kayaking to the entrance of the temple. We couldn’t believe it.”

Clyde Criddle, a longtime volunteer in the Houston temple before its closure, was surprised with the severity of the storm but excited to resume temple work after the building’s renovation.

“We are so excited to once again be with our brothers and sisters in the temple,” he said.

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, rededicated the Houston Texas Temple on April 22, 2018.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We ask Thee, Heavenly Father, for protection over Thy temple, that Thy sacred work for the living and for the deceased may continue from this day forward. May Thy children come here often to make covenants and receive ordinances for themselves and for their kindred dead. Please bless all Thy children in this temple district to keep Thy commandments, preparing them for all Thy promised blessings to those who love Thee and seek Thy holy presence.”

Read the rededication prayer of the Houston Texas Temple here.

Timeline of the Houston Texas Temple

September
30
1997
Announced

A temple for Houston, Texas, was announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on Sept. 30, 1997, during October general conference. It was one of five temples announced at the conference.

June
13
1998
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple on June 13, 1998, with a total of 600 Church members from the local area in attendance. Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen, president of the North America Southwest Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.

August
05
2000
Open house

The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Aug. 5 through Aug. 22, 2000. A total of 109,714 visitors toured the temple during its open house.

August
26
2000
Dedication

The Houston Texas Temple was dedicated by President Hinckley in eight sessions on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, 2000. A total of 20,376 Church members attended the dedication.

August
2017
Closed for renovations

In August 2017, the temple sustained water damage to the first floor due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey. It was then closed for renovations and repairs until April 2018.

April
22
2018
Rededicated

The Houston Texas Temple was rededicated by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on April 22, 2018. It was rededicated in one session with limited attendance. An open house event was not held after renovations.

Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Near the Houston Texas Temple

Quick Facts

Announced

30 September 1997

Dedicated

26 August 2000

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Rededicated

22 April 2018

Rededicated by

President M. Russell Ballard

Current President and Matron

Randy C Tolman & Jill Huntington Tolman

Location

15725 Champion Forest Drive

Klein, Texas 77379

United States

Appointments

(1) 281-376-6804

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Texas.

Fact #2

Don Hand, the previous owner of the land on which the Houston Texas Temple was built, broke ground with the North America Southwest Area presidency during the groundbreaking ceremony on June 13, 1998.

Fact #3

During the temple rededication on April 22, 2018, President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, emphasized “everything President Hinckley pronounced” in his dedicatory prayer of the Houston temple in 2000 remained in full effect.

Fact #4

It was the first temple that President Ballard dedicated or rededicated as acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Fact #5

The temple was dedicated on the same day exactly 17 years before a tornado struck Texas during Hurricane Harvey, necessitating the renovation of the Houston Texas Temple.

