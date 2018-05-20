Jordan River Utah Temple

Cultural celebration

On May 19, 2018 — the day before the temple was rededicated — a cultural celebration was held in the Conference Center on Temple Square. Around 17,000 youth were involved in the event, including 2,000 youth participating as narrators, soloists, dancers and members of the celebration choir, band and orchestra. The theme of the celebration was “Ready,” referring to a phrase in Doctrine and Covenants 50:46 : “Watch, therefore, that ye may be ready.”