The Jordan River Utah Temple.
Church President Spencer W. Kimball announced a temple for South Jordan, Utah, during a press conference in the Church Office Building on Feb. 3, 1978. This was the sixth house of the Lord announced by President Kimball.
The Jordan River temple’s site dedication and groundbreaking ceremony were held on June 9, 1979, with around 10,000 people in attendance. President N. Eldon Tanner, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the service. President Spencer W. Kimball, President of the Church of Jesus Christ, broke ground with a front-end loader instead of a traditional shovel.
A cornerstone for the Jordan River temple was laid on Aug. 15, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball. Inside the cornerstone was an airtight copper box containing articles and documents important to the temple and Church history.
The Church held an open house for the temple from Sept. 29 to Oct. 31, 1981. A total of 568,342 attendees came to the event, with an estimated 15 to 20 percent being nonmembers. The number of visitors was 32,146 on Oct. 29, the highest-recorded attendance at the time for one day of a temple open house.
The Jordan River Utah Temple was dedicated during 15 sessions, from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 1981. The dedicatory prayer was written by Church President Spencer W. Kimball, and it was read by President Marion G. Romney, second counselor in the First Presidency. At the first session, all four members of the First Presidency were in attendance: Presidents Spencer W. Kimball, N. Eldon Tanner, Marion G. Romney and Gordon B. Hinckley.
The temple was closed starting February 2016 for extensive renovations. These included remodeling to implement seismic upgrades, building reinforcements, and engineering and design improvements for more efficiency. New carpet, furniture, hard ceilings, artwork and art glass were installed. A new bride and groom’s exit and plaza were also added in the back to accommodate wedding parties. Around 10,000 perennials were planted throughout the temple grounds.
An open house was held for the temple from March 17 to April 28, 2018, except for Sundays and the Saturday of April 2018 general conference. More than 452,000 visitors toured the temple during this time.
On May 19, 2018 — the day before the temple was rededicated — a cultural celebration was held in the Conference Center on Temple Square. Around 17,000 youth were involved in the event, including 2,000 youth participating as narrators, soloists, dancers and members of the celebration choir, band and orchestra. The theme of the celebration was “Ready,” referring to a phrase in Doctrine and Covenants 50:46: “Watch, therefore, that ye may be ready.”
The Jordan River Utah Temple was rededicated during three sessions on May 20, 2018, by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency. Around 2,750 members attended each of the three dedicatory sessions.
10200 S. Temple Drive
South Jordan, Utah 84095
United States
(1) 801-254-3003
This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Utah. It was also the fourth temple built along the Wasatch Front and the second in the Salt Lake Valley.
It was the first Latter-day Saint temple to be built in a valley where another temple was already located.
The 15-acre land housing the Jordan River temple was bought in 1880 for $2.00 an acre. It remained in the possession of the buyer and his family until autumn of 1977, when Alma Holt and his family donated the land to the Church.
It is one of only five temples with a statue of the angel Moroni holding the gold plates. The other four are the Los Angeles California, Washington D.C., Seattle Washington and Mexico City Mexico temples.
The temple, built in South Jordan, Utah, got its name from the Jordan River, a river in the middle of the Salt Lake Valley that runs from south to north. The river was named by Latter-day Saint pioneers in 1847.
With the dedication of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple in 2009, South Jordan became the first city in the world to have two Latter-day Saint temples in the same city.
As of 2013, the Jordan River Utah Temple was the temple with the most sealing rooms, totaling 17.
The Jordan River Utah Temple provides sessions in several languages, such as Spanish, Portuguese, Polynesian languages and a weekly ASL session.
