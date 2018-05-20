Menu
Jordan River Utah Temple

Announced

3 February 1978

Dedicated

16 November 1981

Rededicated

20 May 2018

20th temple dedicated
A nighttime view of the Jordan River temple, a white building with cast stone and white marble chips on the exterior.

The Jordan River Utah Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

1981 Dedication of the Jordan River Utah Temple

Thirty-three percent of endowments performed between the Church’s organization in 1830 and the year 1977 were performed in the final six years. With such rapid growth in temple attendance along the Wasatch Front, it became necessary to build a seventh house of the Lord in Utah. A temple was announced for South Jordan, Utah, on Feb. 3, 1978, a temple whose total cost of $14,594,000 would be raised entirely by Church members.

The Jordan River Utah Temple was dedicated from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 1981. The dedicatory prayer was written by President Spencer W. Kimball — President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — and read by President Marion G. Romney, second counselor in the First Presidency. Three sessions happened each day, for a total of 15, and a mix of three general authorities from the First Presidency or Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at each session.

President Kimball was in a wheelchair and unable to speak at the ceremonies, but he attended one session each of the five days of dedication. His wife, Camilla, attended the event with him, with that day of Nov. 16 being their 64th wedding anniversary.

An estimated 163,000 individuals attended the 15 sessions total in various rooms of the temple. Thousands more watched the event via closed-circuit television in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square. Music was provided by a different stake choir for each session, with stakes from nearby Utah cities like Draper, Sandy, Murray, Taylorsville and Salt Lake City.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May all who enter have clean hands and pure hearts, and may they participate with faith in the ordinances to be given herein, and depart with a feeling of peace, praising Thy holy name.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Jordan River Utah Temple here.

2018 Rededication of the Jordan River Utah Temple

After extensive renovations that started February 2016, the Jordan River Utah Temple was rededicated by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, on May 20, 2018. The event had family ties because President Eyring’s uncle was President Kimball, who wrote the 1981 dedicatory prayer. President Romney, who read that prayer at the 1981 dedication, was also President Eyring’s father’s first cousin.

Several other general authorities and general officers were in attendance, such as Bishop Dean M. Davies, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric; Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president; and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. No public cornerstone ceremony was held, since one was held near the temple’s 1981 dedication.

Three dedicatory sessions were held, each accommodating 2,750 members from the 66-stake temple district. Since rededication sessions were broadcast to nearby meetinghouses, regular Sunday meetings were canceled on the 20th for those in the Jordan River, Draper and Oquirrh Mountain temple districts.

In his dedicatory prayer, President Eyring extensively referenced excerpts of President Kimball’s 1981 dedicatory prayer on this house of the Lord. He said that the 1981 prayer “is surely for our day and the years ahead.”

Referring to the dedication ceremony, 9-year-old Elsie Baker of Sandy, Utah, said, “I felt like I was being baptized again. And when President Eyring said the prayer, it felt like the Holy Ghost was there — I thought the room was getting brighter.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We rededicate this sacred house of the Lord, now made even more beautiful and functional, to Thee, our Father, and to Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ. It is our prayer that Thou wilt accept our offering, which we offer in humility, reverence and love.”

Read the rededication prayer of the Jordan River Utah Temple here.
Timeline of the Jordan River Utah Temple

February
03
1978
Announced

Church President Spencer W. Kimball announced a temple for South Jordan, Utah, during a press conference in the Church Office Building on Feb. 3, 1978. This was the sixth house of the Lord announced by President Kimball.

June
09
1979
Groundbreaking

The Jordan River temple’s site dedication and groundbreaking ceremony were held on June 9, 1979, with around 10,000 people in attendance. President N. Eldon Tanner, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the service. President Spencer W. Kimball, President of the Church of Jesus Christ, broke ground with a front-end loader instead of a traditional shovel.

August
15
1981
Cornerstone laid

A cornerstone for the Jordan River temple was laid on Aug. 15, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball. Inside the cornerstone was an airtight copper box containing articles and documents important to the temple and Church history.

September
29
1981
Open house

The Church held an open house for the temple from Sept. 29 to Oct. 31, 1981. A total of 568,342 attendees came to the event, with an estimated 15 to 20 percent being nonmembers. The number of visitors was 32,146 on Oct. 29, the highest-recorded attendance at the time for one day of a temple open house.

November
16
1981
Dedication

The Jordan River Utah Temple was dedicated during 15 sessions, from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 1981. The dedicatory prayer was written by Church President Spencer W. Kimball, and it was read by President Marion G. Romney, second counselor in the First Presidency. At the first session, all four members of the First Presidency were in attendance: Presidents Spencer W. Kimball, N. Eldon Tanner, Marion G. Romney and Gordon B. Hinckley.

February
2016
Closed for renovations

The temple was closed starting February 2016 for extensive renovations. These included remodeling to implement seismic upgrades, building reinforcements, and engineering and design improvements for more efficiency. New carpet, furniture, hard ceilings, artwork and art glass were installed. A new bride and groom’s exit and plaza were also added in the back to accommodate wedding parties. Around 10,000 perennials were planted throughout the temple grounds.

March
17
2018
Rededication open house

An open house was held for the temple from March 17 to April 28, 2018, except for Sundays and the Saturday of April 2018 general conference. More than 452,000 visitors toured the temple during this time.

May
19
2018
Cultural celebration

On May 19, 2018 — the day before the temple was rededicated — a cultural celebration was held in the Conference Center on Temple Square. Around 17,000 youth were involved in the event, including 2,000 youth participating as narrators, soloists, dancers and members of the celebration choir, band and orchestra. The theme of the celebration was “Ready,” referring to a phrase in Doctrine and Covenants 50:46: “Watch, therefore, that ye may be ready.”

May
20
2018
Rededication

The Jordan River Utah Temple was rededicated during three sessions on May 20, 2018, by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency. Around 2,750 members attended each of the three dedicatory sessions.

The Jordan River Utah Temple was announced on Feb. 3, 1978, by Church President Spencer W. Kimball. After construction was finished, the temple was dedicated during 15 sessions, from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 1981, with the dedicatory prayer being written by President Kimball and read by President Marion G. Romney, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Renovations started in February 2016 for seismic, mechanical and electrical upgrades. Two years later, the house of the Lord was rededicated on May 20, 2018, by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Jordan River Utah Temple

The Jordan River temple has an area of over 148,000 square feet, making it the fourth-largest Latter-day Saint temple at the time of its rededication. The exterior is made of cast stone with white marble chips. The towers, although similar in appearance to the rest of the edifice, contain fiberglass and cemlite to reduce weight.

Inside the temple are a baptistry and celestial room, along with six instruction rooms that each seat 125 people. The building has 17 sealing rooms, making it the temple with the most sealing rooms as of 2013.

The interior includes materials like imported marble from Italy and Turkey, mahogany wood from Africa, and fabric from Thailand and China. Wooden millwork was styled by specialists from northern and southern Utah.

Interior Photos of the Jordan River Utah Temple

A white reception desk with a painting of Christ behind it.
A close-up of flowers in a vase, with an art glass window behind it.
A white baptismal font with twelve statues of oxen below it in a circle, with large paintings of rivers and mountains on the walls.
A gold-framed painting of Christ amid a group of people and holding the hand of a woman on the ground.
A close-up of upside-down arches on a metal railing.
A white room with several desks at mirrors around the walls.
A close-up of an arched mirror reflecting white and light blue from an art glass window.
A white room with white chairs lined around the room and a white altar in the center of the room.
A chapel with many pews to sit, with a pulpit and painting of Christ at the front of the room.
A room with many seats around an aisle, with an altar at the front of the room.
A white room with white and gray furniture around, with a large, clear-glass chandelier hanging from the middle of the ceiling.
A close-up on an illuminated chandelier, a large tower of glass hanging from the ceiling.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 February 1978

Dedicated

16 November 1981

Dedicated by

President Marion G. Romney

Rededicated

20 May 2018

Rededicated by

President Henry B. Eyring

Current President and Matron

James Scott Lundberg & Laurie Hymas Lundberg

Location

10200 S. Temple Drive
South Jordan, Utah 84095
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(1) 801-254-3003

