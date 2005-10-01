Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Announced

1 October 2005

Dedicated

21 August 2009

130th temple dedicated
The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple, a white building with a steeple topped by a statue of a golden angel blowing a trumpet.

The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

When the Latter-day Saint pioneers first came to the Salt Lake Valley in the mid-1800s, Church President Brigham Young sent a group of Saints to settle the area west of the Jordan River in Utah. This area grew with time, and the Jordan River Utah Temple was built in South Jordan, Utah, in 1981 to accommodate the Saints who lived west of the Jordan River.

As the area continued to grow into the 21st century, history would be made — South Jordan would be the first city to have two temples built within its borders. This second temple was announced for Daybreak, a community in South Jordan, by President Gordon B. Hinckley — 15th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — in October 2005 general conference.

Later, the temple was named the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple, and almost 600,000 people visited the building during its open house from June 1 through Aug. 1, 2009, before it was dedicated. The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple was dedicated in nine sessions over three days, from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2009.

Eight of the sessions were presided over by Church President Thomas S. Monson, who became 16th President of the Church a year and a half before. President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, read President Monson’s dedicatory prayer in the last session.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We humbly pray, Father, that Thou wilt accept this holy edifice. Pour out Thy blessings upon it and let Thy Spirit attend and guide all who officiate herein, that holiness will prevail in every room. May all who enter have clean hands and pure hearts, and may they participate with faith in the ordinances to be given herein and depart with a feeling of peace, praising Thy holy name.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple here.

Timeline of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

October
01
2005
Announced

Plans to build a temple in Daybreak, a community in South Jordan, Utah, were announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in October 2005 general conference. The temple was initially named the South Jordan Utah Temple but was later changed to the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple to distinguish it from the Jordan River Utah Temple, which is also located in South Jordan.

December
16
2006
Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple took place on Dec. 16, 2006, and was presided over by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. He was joined by his counselors in the First Presidency — President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — along with several other general authorities, including President Boyd K. Packer, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles conducted the service.

June
01
2009
Open house

The public was invited to tour the Oquirrh Mountain temple during its open house from June 1 through Aug. 1, 2009. Almost 600,000 Latter-day Saints, nonmembers, media personnel and religious leaders of other faiths visited the house of the Lord during this two-month open house.

May
30
2009
Cultural celebration

Youth from 26 stakes from the southwest end of the Salt Lake Valley performed in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple on May 30, 2009. Although cultural celebrations for temples are usually held the night before the dedication, this celebration was part of a larger event that included the cultural celebration for the Draper Utah Temple, held a day earlier on May 29, 2009.

August
21
2009
Dedication

The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple was dedicated in nine sessions over three days, from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2009. Eight of the sessions were presided over by President Thomas S. Monson — who became 16th President of the Church a year and a half before — including the first session on Aug. 21, his 82nd birthday. Elder Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, read President Monson’s dedicatory prayer in the last session.

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to build a temple in Daybreak, a community in South Jordan, Utah, in October 2005 general conference. The temple was later announced to be the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the temple on Dec. 16, 2006.

Almost 600,000 people visited this house of the Lord during its open house from June 1 through Aug. 1, 2009. The temple was dedicated by Church President Thomas S. Monson on Aug. 21, 2009.

Architecture and Design of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple has an area of approximately 60,000 square feet and was built on 11 acres of land. The temple grounds are decorated with flower gardens, a large fountain and grass fields.

On the interior, the temple features four ordinance rooms, six sealing rooms, a baptistry and a celestial room. Materials for the temple included limestone for the walls and floors, from Morocco and Egypt; white oak wood used throughout the temple, from Indiana and Kentucky; and white oak doors and sycamore, from the German Alps.

Interior Photos of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

oquirrh mountain temple entry.jpeg
oquirrh mountain temple grand staircases.jpeg
oquirrh mountain temple waiting area.jpeg
oquirrh mountain temple waiting area 1.jpeg
oquirrh mountain temple baptistry.jpeg
oquirrh mountain temple instruction room.jpeg
oquirrh mountain temple instruction room 1.jpeg
oquirrh mountain temple celestial room.jpeg
oquirrh mountain temple celestial room 2.jpeg
oquirrh mountain temple celestial room 1.jpeg

Quick Facts

Announced

1 October 2005

Dedicated

21 August 2009

Dedicated by

President Thomas S. Monson

Current President and Matron

Dallan Layne Sohm & Becky Kartchner Sohm

Location

11022 S. 4000 W.
South Jordan, Utah 84009
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 13th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah.

Fact #2

The Oquirrh Mountain temple draws its name from the nearby Oquirrh Mountain range. The word “oquirrh” is from the Gosiute dialect of the Shoshoni language — spoken by the Goshute tribe, which has lived in Utah and Nevada for generations — and means “wooded mountain” or “shining mountains.”

Fact #3

President Thomas S. Monson dedicated this house of the Lord on his 82nd birthday, Aug. 21, 2009.

Fact #4

This was the sixth temple dedicated by President Monson as 16th President of the Church.

Fact #5

It was dedicated in the same year as another Utah temple, the Draper Utah Temple, which was dedicated on March 20, 2009.

Fact #6

At the time of its dedication, the Oquirrh Mountain temple joined the Jordan River Utah Temple to make South Jordan, Utah, the first city in the world to be home to more than one temple.

Fact #7

During the dediation, President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to build a temple in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 13th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah.

Fact #2

The Oquirrh Mountain temple draws its name from the nearby Oquirrh Mountain range. The word “oquirrh” is from the Gosiute dialect of the Shoshoni language — spoken by the Goshute tribe, which has lived in Utah and Nevada for generations — and means “wooded mountain” or “shining mountains.”

Fact #3

President Thomas S. Monson dedicated this house of the Lord on his 82nd birthday, Aug. 21, 2009.

Fact #4

This was the sixth temple dedicated by President Monson as 16th President of the Church.

Fact #5

It was dedicated in the same year as another Utah temple, the Draper Utah Temple, which was dedicated on March 20, 2009.

Fact #6

At the time of its dedication, the Oquirrh Mountain temple joined the Jordan River Utah Temple to make South Jordan, Utah, the first city in the world to be home to more than one temple.

Fact #7

During the dediation, President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to build a temple in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala.