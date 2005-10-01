Dedication

The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple was dedicated in nine sessions over three days, from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2009. Eight of the sessions were presided over by President Thomas S. Monson — who became 16th President of the Church a year and a half before — including the first session on Aug. 21, his 82nd birthday. Elder Henry B. Eyring , first counselor in the First Presidency, read President Monson’s dedicatory prayer in the last session.