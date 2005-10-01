In the News
FOLLOW US
1 October 2005
21 August 2009
The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Plans to build a temple in Daybreak, a community in South Jordan, Utah, were announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in October 2005 general conference. The temple was initially named the South Jordan Utah Temple but was later changed to the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple to distinguish it from the Jordan River Utah Temple, which is also located in South Jordan.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple took place on Dec. 16, 2006, and was presided over by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. He was joined by his counselors in the First Presidency — President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — along with several other general authorities, including President Boyd K. Packer, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles conducted the service.
The public was invited to tour the Oquirrh Mountain temple during its open house from June 1 through Aug. 1, 2009. Almost 600,000 Latter-day Saints, nonmembers, media personnel and religious leaders of other faiths visited the house of the Lord during this two-month open house.
Youth from 26 stakes from the southwest end of the Salt Lake Valley performed in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple on May 30, 2009. Although cultural celebrations for temples are usually held the night before the dedication, this celebration was part of a larger event that included the cultural celebration for the Draper Utah Temple, held a day earlier on May 29, 2009.
The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple was dedicated in nine sessions over three days, from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2009. Eight of the sessions were presided over by President Thomas S. Monson — who became 16th President of the Church a year and a half before — including the first session on Aug. 21, his 82nd birthday. Elder Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, read President Monson’s dedicatory prayer in the last session.
1 October 2005
21 August 2009
11022 S. 4000 W.
South Jordan, Utah 84009
United States
This was the 13th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah.
The Oquirrh Mountain temple draws its name from the nearby Oquirrh Mountain range. The word “oquirrh” is from the Gosiute dialect of the Shoshoni language — spoken by the Goshute tribe, which has lived in Utah and Nevada for generations — and means “wooded mountain” or “shining mountains.”
President Thomas S. Monson dedicated this house of the Lord on his 82nd birthday, Aug. 21, 2009.
This was the sixth temple dedicated by President Monson as 16th President of the Church.
It was dedicated in the same year as another Utah temple, the Draper Utah Temple, which was dedicated on March 20, 2009.
At the time of its dedication, the Oquirrh Mountain temple joined the Jordan River Utah Temple to make South Jordan, Utah, the first city in the world to be home to more than one temple.
During the dediation, President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to build a temple in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala.
This was the 13th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah.
The Oquirrh Mountain temple draws its name from the nearby Oquirrh Mountain range. The word “oquirrh” is from the Gosiute dialect of the Shoshoni language — spoken by the Goshute tribe, which has lived in Utah and Nevada for generations — and means “wooded mountain” or “shining mountains.”
President Thomas S. Monson dedicated this house of the Lord on his 82nd birthday, Aug. 21, 2009.
This was the sixth temple dedicated by President Monson as 16th President of the Church.
It was dedicated in the same year as another Utah temple, the Draper Utah Temple, which was dedicated on March 20, 2009.
At the time of its dedication, the Oquirrh Mountain temple joined the Jordan River Utah Temple to make South Jordan, Utah, the first city in the world to be home to more than one temple.
During the dediation, President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to build a temple in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala.