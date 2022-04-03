Menu
Announcement of the Maceió Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Maceió Brazil Temple on April 3, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference. A house of the Lord in this coastal city was one of 17 temples announced by the Church President — and the 15th such edifice for Brazil.

Maceió is the capital and largest city in the state of Alagoas, situated along the eastern coast of this South American nation. The port city is known for tourists attracted by the region’s natural beauty and cultural diversity.

The Church was introduced in Brazil by missionaries in 1928; 50 years later, the nation’s first temple — in São Paulo — was dedicated.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY-wn9hu1Wk

Timeline of the Maceió Brazil Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Maceió, Brazil, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference — including another Brazil house of the Lord in Santos — and will be the 15th sacred edifice for Brazil.

The Maceió Brazil Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 3, 2022. A location for a house of the Lord in this port city was announced by the Church on March 6, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Maceió Brazil Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on March 6, 2023, the Maceió Brazil Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 19,000 square feet. The edifice will be constructed in the Jardim Petrópolis, a neighborhood in Maceió.

Location

Avenida Durval de Góes Monteiro
S/N, Quadra 0522, Lote 0228
Maceió, Alagoas
Brazil

Additional Facts

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 15th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 2,100 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Maceió is currently the Recife Brazil Temple, a distance of just over 120 miles away to the northeast along the eastern coast of South America.

Fact #4

Maceió is an indigenous term for “spring.” The state of Alagoas is known for its springs and lakes.

Fact #5

This port city along the eastern coast of South America will be one of 10 Brazilian port cities that will have a temple operating or in planning stages. These will also include Belém, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Natal, Santos and Vitória.

Fact #6

Three temples will be situated along the eastern point of Brazil, with the farthest distance apart under 250 miles. These will include sacred edifices in Maceió and Natal, planned; and Recife, operating.

Fact #7

The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Maceió, Brazil — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.

Fact #8

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over a weekend of meetings with Church members in Maceió on Aug. 5-6, 2023. The Apostle was in Brazil to welcome the country’s media and VIPs to the Church’s recently completed Brasília Brazil Temple. During an address to young adults, Elder Soares related how his courtship with his wife, Sister Rosana Soares — both of whom grew up in São Paulo — included dates to the São Paulo temple.