Maceió Brazil Temple

Fact #8

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over a weekend of meetings with Church members in Maceió on Aug. 5-6, 2023. The Apostle was in Brazil to welcome the country’s media and VIPs to the Church’s recently completed Brasília Brazil Temple . During an address to young adults, Elder Soares related how his courtship with his wife, Sister Rosana Soares — both of whom grew up in São Paulo — included dates to the São Paulo temple .