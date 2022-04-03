Maceió Brazil Temple

In the News
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Maceió, Brazil, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference — including another Brazil house of the Lord in Santos — and will be the 15th sacred edifice for Brazil.
3 April 2022
Avenida Durval de Góes Monteiro
S/N, Quadra 0522, Lote 0228
Maceió, Alagoas
Brazil
This will be the 15th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 2,100 congregations.
The closest temple to Maceió is currently the Recife Brazil Temple, a distance of just over 120 miles away to the northeast along the eastern coast of South America.
Maceió is an indigenous term for “spring.” The state of Alagoas is known for its springs and lakes.
This port city along the eastern coast of South America will be one of 10 Brazilian port cities that will have a temple operating or in planning stages. These will also include Belém, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Natal, Santos and Vitória.
Three temples will be situated along the eastern point of Brazil, with the farthest distance apart under 250 miles. These will include sacred edifices in Maceió and Natal, planned; and Recife, operating.
The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Maceió, Brazil — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over a weekend of meetings with Church members in Maceió on Aug. 5-6, 2023. The Apostle was in Brazil to welcome the country’s media and VIPs to the Church’s recently completed Brasília Brazil Temple. During an address to young adults, Elder Soares related how his courtship with his wife, Sister Rosana Soares — both of whom grew up in São Paulo — included dates to the São Paulo temple.
