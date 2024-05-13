Exterior renderings released for temples in Brazil, Guatemala

Selected views from the exterior renderings of the Maceió Brazil and Huehuetenango Guatemala temples.

Exterior renderings have been released for two temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — the Maceió Brazil Temple and the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple.

The two renderings — first published Monday, May 13, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org — offer the first looks of the two houses of the Lord, which had their site locations announced earlier. Both temples were first announced in 2022.

More information for both temples — such as groundbreaking dates — will be released later.

Maceió Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Maceió, Brazil, on April 3, 2022 — one of 17 temple locations identified during April 2022 general conference.

Exterior rendering of the Maceió Brazil Temple.

The Maceió Brazil Temple — being designed as a single-story temple of approximately 19,000 square feet — will be built at Avenida Dr. Durval de Góis Monteiro, S/N, Quadra 0522, Lote 0228. The location was released March 6, 2023.

Maceió is the capital and the largest city of the coastal state of Alagoas, Brazil, with the port city known for its natural attractions and cultural diversity. The closest temple to Latter-day Saints in Maceió currently is the Recife Brazil Temple, in the neighboring state of Pernambuco.

Nearly 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in more than 2,170 congregations reside in Brazil, with missionary work and Church operations dating back to 1928. The Book of Mormon was translated and published in Portuguese in 1940, helping spark a new area of growth in Brazil.

Site location map of the Maceió Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brazil is home to 23 total temples dedicated, under construction or announced, including the São Paulo Brazil Temple, the first not only in Brazil but across all of South America when it was dedicated in 1978.

Other dedicated and operating temples are located in Belém, Brasília, Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife and Rio de Janeiro. A temple is scheduled for dedication in Salvador, another is under construction in Belo Horizonte, and one in Ribeirão Preto is scheduled for a June 22 groundbreaking.

An additional nine temples are in planning and design in Brazil — in Florianópolis, Goiânia, João Pessoa, Londrina, Natal, Santos, São Paulo East, Teresina and Vitória.

Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple

President Nelson announced a temple for Huehuetenango on Oct. 2, 2022, one of 18 new temple locations identified during the October 2022 general conference.

Exterior rendering of the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Planned as a single-story building of approximately 10,787 square feet, the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple will be built at 18 Avenida, Zona 4, El Terrero, Huehuetenango, Guatemala. The temple’s site was released March 20, 2023.

It will be the fifth house of the Lord in the country. The Guatemala City Guatemala Temple, dedicated in December 1984, was the first temple built in Central America and the fourth in all of Latin America. Guatemala’s other operating temple is the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple, dedicated in December 2011.

Site location map for the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Cobán Guatemala Temple is scheduled for a June 9, 2024, dedication, the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple has been under construction since its December 2022 groundbreaking, and a temple for Retalhuleu was announced in April 2023.

More than 290,000 Latter-day Saints comprising nearly 440 congregations reside in Guatemala, where the first Latter-day Saint missionaries arrived in 1947.