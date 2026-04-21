Announcement of the Marysville Washington Temple

The Marysville Washington Temple was announced on April 19, 2026, in a letter from the First Presidency — Church President Dallin H. Oaks, with President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson as counselors. Elder Hugo E. Martínez, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the United States West Area presidency, read the letter in a devotional for the Marysville Washington Stake.

Bishop Devon R. Kienzle said the Arlington Ward, especially the youth, had started a focused effort to pray for a temple in the Arlington area. “We promised the Lord to attend monthly and that we would change our hearts,” he said. Arlington is just outside Marysville and to the north.

Now the youth and other ward members are ecstatic, said Bishop Kienzle. “We know that the Lord has answered our prayers. He heard our pleas, and we believe He has accepted the efforts of our rising generation.”

The Marysville Washington Temple was announced on April 19, 2026, in a First Presidency letter, with President Dallin H. Oaks as Prophet. The letter was read by Elder Hugo E. Martínez, a General Authority Seventy, in a devotional for the Marysville Washington Stake. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Marysville Washington Temple

The Marysville Washington Temple will be built in or near Marysville, Washington. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.