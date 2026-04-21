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Marysville Washington Temple

Announced
19 April 2026
A map of Washington, with a pin in Marysville, in the northwest of the state.
The location of Marysville in relation to the state of Washington. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Marysville Washington Temple

The Marysville Washington Temple was announced on April 19, 2026, in a letter from the First Presidency — Church President Dallin H. Oaks, with President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson as counselors. Elder Hugo E. Martínez, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the United States West Area presidency, read the letter in a devotional for the Marysville Washington Stake.

Bishop Devon R. Kienzle said the Arlington Ward, especially the youth, had started a focused effort to pray for a temple in the Arlington area. “We promised the Lord to attend monthly and that we would change our hearts,” he said. Arlington is just outside Marysville and to the north.

Now the youth and other ward members are ecstatic, said Bishop Kienzle. “We know that the Lord has answered our prayers. He heard our pleas, and we believe He has accepted the efforts of our rising generation.”

Timeline of the Marysville Washington Temple

April
19
2026
Announced
A temple for Marysville, Washington, was announced April 19, 2026, in a letter from the First Presidency — then consisting of President Dallin H. Oaks, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson. The letter was read by Elder Hugo E. Martínez, second counselor in the United States West Area, in a devotional for the Marysville Washington Stake.

The Marysville Washington Temple was announced on April 19, 2026, in a First Presidency letter, with President Dallin H. Oaks as Prophet. The letter was read by Elder Hugo E. Martínez, a General Authority Seventy, in a devotional for the Marysville Washington Stake. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Marysville Washington Temple

The Marysville Washington Temple will be built in or near Marysville, Washington. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple announced in Washington.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Washington had approximately 278,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 470 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Marysville at the time of its announcement was the Seattle Washington Temple, approximately 35 miles away.
Fact #4
The Marysville temple was the second house of the Lord announced with President Dallin H. Oaks as President of the Church.
Fact #5
Once dedicated, it will become the northernmost house of the Lord in the contiguous United States.

Quick Facts

Announced
19 April 2026
Location
Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple announced in Washington.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Washington had approximately 278,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 470 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Marysville at the time of its announcement was the Seattle Washington Temple, approximately 35 miles away.
Fact #4
The Marysville temple was the second house of the Lord announced with President Dallin H. Oaks as President of the Church.
Fact #5
Once dedicated, it will become the northernmost house of the Lord in the contiguous United States.