Temple announced for Marysville, Washington, in stake devotional

Latter-day Saints in Marysville, Washington, react to the news of a temple that will be built in their city. The announcement came from the First Presidency via Elder Hugo E. Martínez — General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s United States West Area presidency — during a devotional for Latter-day Saints in the Marysville Washington Stake on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a house of the Lord will be built in Marysville, Washington.

Elder Hugo E. Martínez, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s United States West Area presidency, read a letter from the First Presidency at a devotional in the Marysville Washington Stake.

“We are pleased to announce the construction of a temple in Marysville, Washington,” the First Presidency wrote, according to an April 19 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

They continued: “The specific location and timing of the construction will be announced later. This is a reason for all of us to rejoice and express gratitude for such a significant blessing — one that will allow more frequent access to the ordinances, covenants and power that can only be found in the house of the Lord.”

Elder Hugo E. Martínez — General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s United States West Area presidency — reads an announcement from the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of a temple to be built in Marysville, Washington. He spoke at a devotional for Latter-day Saints in the Marysville Washington Stake on Sunday, April 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This is the second temple announced since President Dallin H. Oaks became President of the Church on Oct. 14, 2025. The first was the Portland Maine Temple, announced during a stake Christmas fireside Dec. 14, 2025.

Sunday’s announcement brings the number of temples in the Church — announced, under construction and operating — to 384.

About the Church in Washington

Marysville’s house of the Lord will be the seventh in Washington.

The state is home to four operating houses of the Lord: the Seattle (dedicated in 1980), Spokane (1999), Columbia River (2001) and Moses Lake (2023) temples. The Columbia River temple is in Richland, of the Tri-Cities area.

Another, the Vancouver Washington Temple, has been under construction since August 2025.

In addition to the Marysville temple, the Tacoma Washington Temple is currently in its planning and design phase, announced in 2022.

Latter-day Saints in Marysville, Washington, react to the news of a temple that will be built in their city. The announcement came from the First Presidency via Elder Hugo E. Martínez — General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s United States West Area presidency — during a devotional for Latter-day Saints in the Marysville Washington Stake on Sunday, April 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Washington dates back to 1854, when four missionaries serving in California were sent into the Washington and Oregon territories. Enough converts joined to create a congregation just north of present-day Vancouver along the Lewis River, a tributary of the Columbia River.

Many Latter-day Saints helped with the 1880s railroad construction of the Northern Pacific Oregon Short Line in Washington. In 1930, Church membership in the state totaled 1,900 in eight congregations, with chapels in Seattle, Spokane, Olympia and Everett.

The state is now home to around 278,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 470 wards and branches.

The Marysville Washington Stake Center on Sunday, April 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

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