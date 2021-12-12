New visitors’ center dedicated

Elder Ulisses Soares dedicated the new Mesa Arizona Temple Visitors’ Center on Aug. 12, 2021. The dedication service was livestreamed online and broadcast to meetinghouses throughout Arizona. Elder Soares said the idea behind this new center was “to integrate the messages of Jesus Christ, the temple, eternal families and history in a way that helps guests understand how they are part of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and provide them an inspired opportunity to take a new step in their spiritual journey.”