Mesa Arizona Temple

Announced

3 October 1919

Dedicated

23 October 1927

Rededicated

15 April 1975
12 December 2021

7th temple dedicated
The Mesa temple, a rectangular building with a large reflecting pool in front of it and a stone sign that says "Mesa Arizona Temple."

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

1927 Dedication of the Mesa Arizona Temple 

The first donation toward a Latter-day Saint temple in Arizona came almost 33 years before its announcement. On Jan. 24, 1887, Helena Roseberry — a widow from Pima, Arizona — gave $5 to Elder Moses Thatcher of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for a house of the Lord in her home state. That money was held dear in Salt Lake City until a temple was announced for Arizona on Oct. 3, 1919.

Over 40 years after the widow’s mite was donated, the Mesa Arizona Temple — at the time called the “Arizona Temple” — was dedicated on Oct. 23, 1927. President Heber J. Grant, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the building. This was the third temple he dedicated in his lifetime.

The dedication was a four-day event, including a public concert on the temple roof during the second day to offer gratitude and prayer. The 300-person choir included 32-year-old Spencer W. Kimball, who later became President of the Church.

The quote below, spoken in the dedicatory prayer, was referenced by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, during the temple’s 2021 rededication prayer.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May Thy peace ever abide in this holy building, that all who come here may partake of the spirit of peace, and of the sweet and heavenly influence that Thy Saints have experienced in other temples, may all who come upon the grounds which surround this temple, whether members of the Church of Christ or not, feel the sweet and peaceful influence of this blessed and hallowed spot.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Mesa Arizona Temple here.

1975 Rededication of the Mesa Arizona Temple

In February 1974, the temple was closed for extensive remodeling. These renovations included an expansion of 17,000 additional square feet, new technology in the ordinance rooms and a new entrance.

After remodeling was finished over a year later, President Spencer W. Kimball rededicated the temple in seven sessions, three on April 15 and four on April 16, 1975. President Kimball, a native of Arizona, opened the first of seven rededication services by mentioning this was the first house of the Lord in Latter-day Saint history to be rededicated.

Twenty-eight of the 72 stakes or missions represented in attendance during the first dedicatory session were Spanish-speaking. President Kimball also told those in attendance that an unseen audience was present.

A man and his wife, Peter and Nancy Blaine, started taking missionary lessons after visiting the Arizona Temple’s open house on March 19, 1975. They were baptized less than a month later, on April 12, and attended an Arizona Temple rededication session on April 16.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Through this nearly half-century, millions of people have seen and have been caused to wonder and deliberate on the sacred purposes of such a structure. Through these gates and doors, by these sparkling pools, people have walked and loved and gloried. They have wept with joy. They have watched the shrubs and trees grow from spindling plantings to maturity, covered with green verdure and golden fruit to bring joy and gladness.”

Read the 1975 rededication prayer of the Mesa Arizona Temple here.

2021 Rededication of the Mesa Arizona Temple

After a second closure and more than three and a half years of renovations, the Mesa Arizona Temple was rededicated a second time on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, throughout three sessions. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, offered the dedicatory prayer.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who was in attendance, spoke to the congregation as well. A message was also given by Church President Russell M. Nelson through a prerecorded video shown at the rededication ceremony.

A handful of attendees at the event had previously attended the Arizona Temple’s dedication in 1927 as children. Congregations within the temple district did not hold local worship services on Sunday; instead, Saints watched a broadcast of the event, which was streamed to 29 stake centers.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We invoke Thy power to assure that this temple and all of its spaces will be sacred unto Thee so that Thy Holy Spirit will ever be present here and that Thy glory will rest down upon this temple and upon all that has been done and will be done here.”

Read the 2021 rededication prayer of the Mesa Arizona Temple here.

Timeline of the Mesa Arizona Temple

October
03
1919
Announced

Church President Heber J. Grant announced plans for a temple in Arizona on Oct. 3, 1919. Within a month, local residents donated around $125,000, which would be more than $2 million today.

February
01
1920
Site selected

On Feb. 1, 1920, a 20-acre temple site was selected by President Heber J. Grant as well as Elder David O. McKay and Elder George F. Richards of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The site was later purchased in 1921.

November
28
1921
Site dedication

The Arizona Temple site was dedicated for construction on Nov. 28, 1921, by President Heber J. Grant. However, the groundbreaking did not happen until five months later.

April
25
1922
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the Arizona Temple on April 25, 1922, by President Heber J. Grant.

May
1925
Open house

Instead of an open house, the Church led tours through the temple during the last two years of its construction. This open house started May 1925 and continued until the building was dedicated. An estimated 200,000 people toured the building during this time.

October
23
1927
Dedication

The Mesa Arizona Temple — at the time called the “Arizona Temple” — was dedicated on Oct. 23, 1927, by Church President Heber J. Grant.

1951
Bureau of Information dedicated

In 1951, Elder Delbert L. Stapley of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — born in Mesa — dedicated the Bureau of Information and Genealogical Library, a building that functioned as a visitors’ center. Before this permanent edifice was created at 464 E. First Ave., a small table with literature racks was set up at the Arizona Temple’s west entrance in the late 1940s.

December
30
1956
Visitors’ center dedicated

Church President David O. McKay dedicated a visitors’ center on Dec. 30, 1956. This took the role of the Bureau of Information and Genealogical Library, although it was built at a different location.

February
1974
Closed for renovations

The temple was closed in February 1974 for extensive remodeling. This included an expansion of 17,000 additional square feet to add ordinance rooms and larger dressing rooms. New technology in the ordinance rooms and a new entrance were also added.

March
17
1975
Rededication open house

An open house was held from March 17 to April 3, 1975. More than 205,200 visitors toured the building throughout the event, including 527 ministers of other churches.

April
15
1975
Rededication

The Arizona Temple was rededicated in seven sessions — from April 15 to April 16, 1975 — by President Spencer W. Kimball. During the first session, after announcing the dimensions of the temple to the congregation, President Kimball said that “it was considered one of the most carefully measured structures of concrete and steel.”

1979
Visitors’ center closed

The visitors’ center, at the time too small to meet the needs of the community, was closed in 1979 for expansion renovations. An addition would enlarge the building size by 3 ½ times.

1981
Visitors’ center renovated

Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the new addition to the Arizona Temple’s Visitors’ Center in 1981.

October
16
1999
Name changed

The name of the Arizona Temple was changed to the “Mesa Arizona Temple” on Oct. 16, 1999, when the First Presidency announced that temples would include the city in the name.

May
19
2018
Closed for renovations

The Church announced in June 2017 that the temple would be closed for renovations starting May 19, 2018. These renovations helped preserve the temple’s interior design, such as by restoring historical light fixtures and replicating existing millwork patterns. Massive existing murals were also cleaned and restored, and some partly damaged murals were re-created based on photographs of the originals. New heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems were also installed, and new landscaping was done around the grounds.

May
19
2018
Visitors’ center demolished

The visitors’ center was closed on May 19, 2018 — the same day the temple was closed. The center was then demolished to make room for extensive renovation plans with the Mesa temple and its grounds. A new visitors’ center was planned to be built across the street from the temple site’s northwest corner.

August
12
2021
New visitors’ center dedicated

Elder Ulisses Soares dedicated the new Mesa Arizona Temple Visitors’ Center on Aug. 12, 2021. The dedication service was livestreamed online and broadcast to meetinghouses throughout Arizona. Elder Soares said the idea behind this new center was “to integrate the messages of Jesus Christ, the temple, eternal families and history in a way that helps guests understand how they are part of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and provide them an inspired opportunity to take a new step in their spiritual journey.”

October
16
2021
Rededication open house

A temple open house was held during five weeks, from Oct. 16 to Nov. 20, 2021. A media day was also held on Oct. 11, with Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders conducting tours through the temple. Around 347,000 people attended the open house in total, including government leaders and representatives from the state’s interfaith community.

December
12
2021
Rededication

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, rededicated the Mesa Arizona Temple on Dec. 12, 2021. About 2,400 people came to each of the three rededication sessions.

The Arizona Temple — built in Mesa, Arizona — was dedicated on Oct. 23, 1927, by Church President Heber J. Grant. After renovations that started in February 1974, the temple was rededicated by Church President Spencer W. Kimball from April 15 to April 16, 1975, during seven sessions.

The name was changed to the “Mesa Arizona Temple” in October 1999. After renovations that started May 19, 2018, this house of the Lord was rededicated for the second time, on Dec. 12, 2021, by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Mesa Arizona Temple

The design of the Mesa Arizona Temple’s exterior, built in a Neoclassical architectural style, was inspired by Solomon’s temple of ancient Jerusalem. Although having undergone renovations and expansions in its history, the temple currently has a floor area of 113,916 square feet and a height of 53 feet.

The exterior is made of concrete reinforced with steel, with a terracotta glaze that is eggshell in color and tile-like in finish. Rectangular windows and vertical columns surround the edifice, with a brick-like pattern imprinted into the walls. Around the corners, Frieze panels in carved stone show Isaiah’s Old Testament prophecies about gathering Israel from the four corners of the earth.

Inside the temple are popular interior designs from the 1920s, as seen in the colors and motifs. The Colonial Revival style, for example, included fluting, rosettes, gold leaf, and egg and dart motifs, and it can be seen in the Mesa temple’s ceilings, walls and door frames. The baptistry includes a mural depicting Joseph Smith’s baptism in 1829.

A large reflecting pool resides on the temple’s north side, and a smaller one sits outside the main entrance on the west side. The theme of rectangles and right angles is prominent throughout the grounds, from the sidewalks to the grassy areas and flower gardens. More than 300 olive trees and palm trees adorn the 20-acre site.

Housing Developments Around the Mesa Arizona Temple

In 2018, the Church of Jesus Christ broke ground for a downtown revitalization project, called the Grove on Main, west of the Mesa Arizona Temple. The project, covering 4.5 acres along the Main Street light rail corridor, included constructing 240 apartments, 12 townhomes, retail space, underground parking and 70,000 square feet of landscaping.
An aerial view of a wide road with houses around it and the Mesa temple in the distance.
An aerial view of a neighborhood of houses, with the Mesa temple shown in the distance.
Mesa-Temple-Housing-7.jpeg
A side view of a gray, two-story house, with palm trees and the Mesa temple in the background.
The inside of an apartment, showing a couch, a table, chairs, a kitchen and a kitchen counter.
The inside of a house, with couches, lamps and tables on the first floor and a set of stairs leading to the second floor.
A low angle of green bushes, with two rows of palm trees next to a street that leads to the Mesa temple in the distance.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 October 1919

Dedicated

23 October 1927

Dedicated by

President Heber J. Grant

Rededicated

15 April 1975
12 December 2021

Rededicated by

President Spencer W. Kimball (in 1975)
President Dallin H. Oaks (in 2021)

Current President and Matron

Kenneth McKay Smith & Jody King Smith

Location

101 S. Lesueur St.
Mesa, Arizona 85204
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(1) 480-833-1211

Visitors’ Center

View photos and information

Visitors’ Center Location

455 E. Main St.
Mesa, Arizona 85203
United States

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Arizona. It was also the first temple in the continental United States outside of Utah that is still in operation.

Fact #2

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, before the Mesa temple’s dedication, many Latter-day Saints in Arizona traveled to the St. George Utah Temple to receive their endowments. Because of this, the wagon road they rode through was nicknamed the “Honeymoon Trail.”

Fact #3

The temple was originally named the Arizona Temple. It was renamed the Mesa Arizona Temple in October 1999, when the First Presidency announced that temples would include the city in the name.

Fact #4

After its dedication, the Arizona Temple was often referred to as a “sermon in stone.”

Fact #5

In 1945, it became the first temple to offer ordinances in a language other than English, with Spanish being the second language. Thousands of families in Latin America sacrificed a great deal to journey to the Mesa temple to participate in Spanish ordinances.

Fact #6

In 1962, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles received his temple endowment in the Arizona Temple. He made a surprise visit to the temple in November 2022 and congratulated two bridal groups that were sealed earlier.

Fact #7

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple to be rededicated.

Fact #8

Prior to the Mesa temple’s 2021 rededication, President Dallin H. Oaks wrote an op-ed article in an Arizona newspaper to invite the public to the open house.