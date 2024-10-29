Announcement of the Milwaukee Wisconsin Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Milwaukee Wisconsin Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Carolyn Noltemeyer, a member of the Madison 4th Ward in the Madison Wisconsin Stake, and her family had lived in Madison for 37 years at the time of the announcement. With emotion in her voice, she reverently described her reaction to the temple announcement as “very exciting,” adding that it provides a greater opportunity for family history work.

“The waiting is over,” she said. “There will be a temple in Wisconsin.”

Architecture and Design of the Milwaukee Wisconsin Temple

The Milwaukee Wisconsin Temple will be built in or near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.