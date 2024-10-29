Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Milwaukee Wisconsin Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of Wisconsin, with a pin in Milwaukee, in the east of the state.
The location of Milwaukee in relation to the state of Wisconsin.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Milwaukee Wisconsin Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Milwaukee Wisconsin Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Carolyn Noltemeyer, a member of the Madison 4th Ward in the Madison Wisconsin Stake, and her family had lived in Madison for 37 years at the time of the announcement. With emotion in her voice, she reverently described her reaction to the temple announcement as “very exciting,” adding that it provides a greater opportunity for family history work.

“The waiting is over,” she said. “There will be a temple in Wisconsin.”

Timeline of the Milwaukee Wisconsin Temple

October
06
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Milwaukee Wisconsin Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Milwaukee Wisconsin Temple

The Milwaukee Wisconsin Temple will be built in or near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Wisconsin.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Wisconsin had approximately 28,000 Latter-day Saints among 70 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Milwaukee at the time of its announcement was the Chicago Illinois Temple, a distance of approximately 65 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 October 2024
Location
Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Wisconsin.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Wisconsin had approximately 28,000 Latter-day Saints among 70 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Milwaukee at the time of its announcement was the Chicago Illinois Temple, a distance of approximately 65 miles away.