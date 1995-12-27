In the News
The Monterrey Mexico Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The First Presidency — which consisted of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — announced the house of the Lord in Monterrey, Mexico, on Dec. 27, 1995.
Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen of the Seventy, president of the Mexico North Area, presided over the groundbreaking, which took place on Nov. 4, 2000.
In the course of the almost two-week open house, 40,314 people walked through the house of the Lord from April 8-20, 2002.
Church President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Monterrey Mexico Temple on April 28, 2002. Over the four sessions held, some 12,617 members attended to hear the dedicatory prayer and hear from the President of the Church.
This was the 12th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
While it was the second temple announced in Mexico, the house of the Lord was the 12th temple dedicated due to opposition from adjacent property owners.
Before the temple was announced in 1995, the closest temple to the city of Monterrey was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 430 miles.
Ground was broken for the Monterrey temple the same day that the Lubbock Texas Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held. The two temples were also dedicated only seven days apart.
It was dedicated exactly a year, minus one day, after the Guadalajara Mexico Temple was dedicated.
