Monterrey Mexico Temple

Announced

27 December 1995

Dedicated

28 April 2002

110th temple dedicated
The Monterrey Mexico Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Monterrey Mexico Temple


When the Latter-day Saints in Monterrey prepared for their annual trip to the nearest house of the Lord, it came at great sacrifice. Renting buses, the faithful members would have to save financially and prepare to leave their homes for an extended time as they drove to Mesa, Arizona, and later to Mexico City, Mexico, in order to participate in temple worship.

The decrease in distance for the Saints to a temple provided the opportunity to have the blessings of the temple in close proximity. Now, instead of the yearly trek as a whole, individuals were able to make time in their own schedules to worship.

The announcement of the house of the Lord in Monterrey filled the members with joy, but the trial of their faith when it came to temples was not quite over. Due to major opposition from nearby landowners, the temple’s construction was delayed continually. Eventually the temple site was moved to another property, near the mountain peaks of Monterrey.

Due to the problems of commencing construction, the temple wasn’t finished being built until six and a half years after the announcement was made. The faith of the members remained valiant, however, despite the setbacks.

“We’ve waited seven years for this temple, but what a blessing it is,” said Leticia Villagrana de Becerra. “We will do anything the Lord asks of us. He will bless us for this.”

An unexpected blessing of the opposition was that local media began to cover the events of the temple, drawing the interest of those in the area. Due to this added interest, over 40,000 people attended the open house. Many who knew nothing about the Church toured the temple and began asking questions they wouldn’t have if the media coverage hadn’t happened.

“Never before has the Church in Monterrey received so much attention,” said Raul Salcedo, who directed the temple’s public affairs duties. “The Lord has helped us proclaim the gospel, ... now people have had a chance to change their opinion about the Church.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Now, dear Father, we pray for this nation of Mexico. Bless its leaders that they may govern in righteousness. Bless its people that they may cultivate a spirit of peace and that they may be prospered. We pray particularly for those of Thy kingdom who pay their tithes and offerings, that Thou wilt open the windows of heaven and pour out blessings upon them. Lift from their shoulders the shackles of the past. Open their eyes to a vision of what they may become.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Monterrey Mexico Temple here. 

Timeline of the Monterrey Mexico Temple

December
27
1995
Announced

The First Presidency — which consisted of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faustannounced the house of the Lord in Monterrey, Mexico, on Dec. 27, 1995.

November
04
2000
Groundbreaking

Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen of the Seventy, president of the Mexico North Area, presided over the groundbreaking, which took place on Nov. 4, 2000.

April
08
2002
Open house

In the course of the almost two-week open house, 40,314 people walked through the house of the Lord from April 8-20, 2002.

April
28
2002
Dedication

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Monterrey Mexico Temple on April 28, 2002. Over the four sessions held, some 12,617 members attended to hear the dedicatory prayer and hear from the President of the Church.

The Monterrey Mexico Temple was announced on Dec. 27, 1995. Due to opposition from adjacent property owners, it wasn’t until five years and a location change later that the groundbreaking took place in 2000. The house of the Lord was dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley on April 28, 2002.

Architecture and Design of the Monterrey Mexico Temple

The 16,017-square-foot house of the Lord is positioned near the towering peaks of the mountains of Monterrey. The edifice stands on an 8.2-acre property that is also shared with a stake center.

The exterior of the temple is white marble, which was brought in from Torreón, Mexico. This same marble was also used in other temples in Mexico. The interior features a baptistry, a celestial room, two ordinance rooms and two sealing rooms.

Quick Facts

Announced

27 December 1995

Dedicated

28 April 2002

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

Francisco Zapata Orozco & Maria Esther Marin Olivo de Zapata

Location

Avenida Eugenio Garza Sada

Esquire Privada Valle de la Estanzuela

Colonia Valle Alto

64989 Monterrey, Nuevo León

Mexico

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(52) 81-8104-0635

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 12th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

Fact #2

While it was the second temple announced in Mexico, the house of the Lord was the 12th temple dedicated due to opposition from adjacent property owners.

Fact #3

Before the temple was announced in 1995, the closest temple to the city of Monterrey was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 430 miles.

Fact #4

Ground was broken for the Monterrey temple the same day that the Lubbock Texas Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held. The two temples were also dedicated only seven days apart.

Fact #5

It was dedicated exactly a year, minus one day, after the Guadalajara Mexico Temple was dedicated.

