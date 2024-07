The Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 9, 1993. President Hinckley offered opening thoughts and the dedicatory prayer on the temple site. President Thomas S. Monson , second counselor in the First Presidency; and Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony. With gold-painted shovels, President Hinckley and President Monson were the first to break ground for the new house of the Lord.

Architecture and Design of the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple