Groundbreaking

The Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 9, 1993. President Hinckley offered opening thoughts and the dedicatory prayer on the temple site. President Thomas S. Monson , second counselor in the First Presidency; and Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony. With gold-painted shovels, President Hinckley and President Monson were the first to break ground for the new house of the Lord.