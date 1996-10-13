In the News
13 October 1996
The Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Gordon B. Hinckley — first counselor in the First Presidency, with President Ezra Taft Benson as Church President — announced a temple for Utah County, Utah, during October 1992 general conference. Six months later, during April 1993 general conference, President Hinckley announced the temple would be built in American Fork, Utah.
The Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 9, 1993. President Hinckley offered opening thoughts and the dedicatory prayer on the temple site. President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency; and Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony. With gold-painted shovels, President Hinckley and President Monson were the first to break ground for the new house of the Lord.
The Mount Timpanogos temple open house was held from Aug. 6, 1996, through Sept. 21, 1996, in which 679,217 people attended.
The Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple was dedicated during 27 sessions from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, 1996. The dedicatory prayer was given by President Gordon B. Hinckley — called as 15th President of the Church in 1995 — in 11 sessions, then other Church leaders read his prayer in additional sessions.
742 N. 900 East
American Fork, Utah 84003
United States
(1) 801-763-4540
This was the ninth Latter-day Saint temple in Utah. It was also the second temple built in Utah County.
It was the second temple dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley as President of the Church. It was also the first Utah temple he dedicated as President of the Church.
The floor plan of the Mount Timpanogos temple was adapted from the Bountiful Utah Temple’s floor plan, making them look very similar except for their spires.
Over 800 children’s choirs from the new temple’s district sang near the front entrance to the temple at least once during the open house.
