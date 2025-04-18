Announcement of the Nouméa New Caledonia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Nouméa New Caledonia Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

After the announcement, Jean-Olivier Smatti, president of the Nouméa New Caledonia Stake, received a flood of messages from members that included praise to Heavenly Father and many expressions of “Hurrah for Israel!”

President Smatti noted that it is difficult and expensive for members there to go to the temple. “Some members can only go to the temple once or twice in their lives.”

The Nouméa stake, however, retains a high percentage of active Latter-day Saints who hold a current temple recommend, despite the nearest temple being a costly international plane ride away.

Architecture and Design of the Nouméa New Caledonia Temple

The Nouméa New Caledonia Temple will be built in or near Nouméa, New Caledonia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.