Nouméa New Caledonia Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of New Caledonia, with a pin in Nouméa, in the south of the country.
The location of Nouméa in relation to the country of New Caledonia. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Nouméa New Caledonia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Nouméa New Caledonia Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

After the announcement, Jean-Olivier Smatti, president of the Nouméa New Caledonia Stake, received a flood of messages from members that included praise to Heavenly Father and many expressions of “Hurrah for Israel!”

President Smatti noted that it is difficult and expensive for members there to go to the temple. “Some members can only go to the temple once or twice in their lives.”

The Nouméa stake, however, retains a high percentage of active Latter-day Saints who hold a current temple recommend, despite the nearest temple being a costly international plane ride away.

Timeline of the Nouméa New Caledonia Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Nouméa, New Caledonia, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Nouméa New Caledonia Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Nouméa New Caledonia Temple

The Nouméa New Caledonia Temple will be built in or near Nouméa, New Caledonia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in New Caledonia.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, New Caledonia had more than 2,500 Latter-day Saints among nine congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Nouméa at the time of its announcement was the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple, a distance of approximately 340 miles across the Pacific Ocean.

