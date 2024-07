President Henry B. Eyring , first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Paris France Temple on May 21, 2017. He was joined by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Bishop Gérald Caussé — the Church’s first France native to be called as a general authority — as well as other Church leaders.

Almost six years later, the evening before the temple’s dedication, 950 Latter-day Saint youth from France — as well as French-speaking Switzerland and Belgium — participated in a temple cultural celebration . The program, held at the Velodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, highlighted the historic events of the Reformation, the Restoration and the dedication of the Paris temple.

Architecture and Design of the Paris France Temple

Interior Photos of the Paris France Temple