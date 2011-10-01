In the News
1 October 2011
The Paris France Temple entrance.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Paris France Temple was first announced on July 14, 2011, via an official Church headquarters release that stated the Church’s intent to build a temple in the outskirts of Paris. The temple was later announced in October 2011 general conference by President Thomas S. Monson.
The Church held an open house for the temple from April 22, 2017, through May 13, 2017. Around 50,000 people attended the open house, many of whom were not Church members.
Almost six years later, the evening before the temple’s dedication, 950 Latter-day Saint youth from France — as well as French-speaking Switzerland and Belgium — participated in a temple cultural celebration. The program, held at the Velodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, highlighted the historic events of the Reformation, the Restoration and the dedication of the Paris temple.
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Paris France Temple on May 21, 2017. He was joined by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Bishop Gérald Caussé — the Church’s first France native to be called as a general authority — as well as other Church leaders.
46 Blvd. Saint-Antoine
78150 Le Chesnay
France
+33 09 70 73 70 00
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in France.
At the time of its construction, the Paris France Temple was the fourth Latter-day Saint temple without a steeple or tower, along with the early-20th-century Cardston Alberta, Laie Hawaii and Mesa Arizona temples.
This temple is one of two in Europe to have visitors’ centers, along with the Rome Italy Temple.
When the city council in Le Chesnay was investigating the Church prior to allowing the temple to be built in their city, one of the city council members reported, “This is the closest church to the church of Jesus Christ that we have ever heard of.”
