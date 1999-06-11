In the News
The Perth Australia Temple.
The Perth Australia Temple was announced on June 11, 1999, in a letter by the First Presidency to local priesthood leaders. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
The groundbreaking was held Nov. 20, 1999. Presiding at the groundbreaking was Elder Kenneth Johnson of the Seventy and first counselor in the Australia/New Zealand Area Presidency.
From April 28 to May 12, 2001, the doors of the temple opened for the public open house. Around 37,000 people toured the Perth Australia Temple during that time.
President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Perth Australia Temple on May 20, 2001. There were 2,773 members who attended one of the four dedicatory sessions in the temple or in an adjacent meetinghouse.
163 Wordsworth Ave.
Yokine, Western Australia 6060
Australia
(61) 8-9276-0000
This was the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Australia.
The Perth Australia Temple was the farthest house of the Lord from Salt Lake City when it was dedicated.
It was announced just three days before the Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple was announced.
The Perth Australia Temple was dedicated just six days before ground was broken for the Brisbane Australia Temple.
