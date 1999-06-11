Menu
Dedication of the Perth Australia Temple

The Perth Australia Temple was preceded by three other temples in Australia, the first being the Sydney Australia Temple, dedicated in 1984. For members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perth, the three temples were still on the opposite side of Australia, causing temple trips to come at great cost of time and resources.

The first missionaries in Western Australia came to the area in 1907. After 18 years, the first chapel was built in Western Australia to allow the growing Church membership a dedicated place to worship.

On Nov. 20, 1999, ground was broken for the Perth Australia Temple. The significance of a house of the Lord in Perth was recognized not only by members but by leaders in the community as well. The Rev. Wally Mowtschan, then leader of the Perth Russian Orthodox Community, presented the Church with a gift of frankincense, a nod to what was given to Jesus Christ by the wise men.

The dedication of the house of the Lord on May 20, 2001, was a monumental event for those in the area, with Church President Gordon B. Hinckley presiding. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles accompanied President Hinckley to the dedication.

Elder Holland said of the temple dedication, “With the dedication of this temple on the other side of the earth from Salt Lake City, we are seeing fulfilled the oft-stated prophecy of Church leaders over centuries that temples would eventually circle the globe.”

After months of dry conditions, a storm front came through Perth on the day of the dedication. The spirits of the local Saints were not dampened, however, as they were simply grateful for the house of the Lord being dedicated in their city. Despite the cloudy weather, the cornerstone ceremony was rain-free, and once President Hinckley went inside to read the dedicatory prayer, rain started to fall.


Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May all who enter these portals be uplifted by that which occurs here. May the covenants which they take upon themselves bind them to Thee, and may they never violate nor transgress their sacred promises unto Thee. May they delight to come, and may this house be busy with the work of Thy kingdom.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Perth Australia Temple here.

Timeline of the Perth Australia Temple

June
11
1999
Announced

The Perth Australia Temple was announced on June 11, 1999, in a letter by the First Presidency to local priesthood leaders. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

November
20
1999
Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking was held Nov. 20, 1999. Presiding at the groundbreaking was Elder Kenneth Johnson of the Seventy and first counselor in the Australia/New Zealand Area Presidency.

April
28
2001
Open house

From April 28 to May 12, 2001, the doors of the temple opened for the public open house. Around 37,000 people toured the Perth Australia Temple during that time.

May
20
2001
Dedication

President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Perth Australia Temple on May 20, 2001. There were 2,773 members who attended one of the four dedicatory sessions in the temple or in an adjacent meetinghouse.

The Perth Australia Temple was announced on June 11, 1999, in a letter to local priesthood leaders. The groundbreaking took place less than six months later. People were welcomed in the public open house from April 28 to May 12, 2001. President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord on May 20, 2001.

Architecture and Design of the Perth Australia Temple

The exterior of the 10,700-square-foot temple features Olympic white granite. Two instruction rooms, two sealing rooms, the celestial room and the baptistry are used within the house of the Lord. The property the temple stands on is 2.76 acres, which includes an adjacent stake center.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Australia.

Fact #2

The Perth Australia Temple was the farthest house of the Lord from Salt Lake City when it was dedicated.

Fact #3

It was announced just three days before the Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple was announced.

Fact #4

The Perth Australia Temple was dedicated just six days before ground was broken for the Brisbane Australia Temple.

