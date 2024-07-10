In the News
The Sydney Australia Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Sydney, Australia, was announced at a news conference by Church President Spencer W. Kimball and his counselors — presidents N. Eldon Tanner, first counselor; and Marion G. Romney, second counselor — on April 2, 1980.
Ground was broken for the temple on Aug. 13, 1982. Elder Bruce R. McConkie of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Sept. 6-18, 1984.
The Sydney Australia Temple was dedicated from Sept. 20-23, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency. A total of 7,689 Church members attended the 14 dedicatory sessions.
756 Pennant Hills Road
Carlingford, New South Wales 2118
Australia
(61) 2-9841-5471
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Australia.
It was announced as one of seven temples, which, at the time, was the most temples announced at the same time in Church history. The seven other temples announced were in the following six locations: Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile; Nuku‘alofa, Tonga; Apia, Western Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; and Atlanta, Georgia.
The Sept. 6, 1984, start date for the Sydney temple open house fell on the same week as open houses for two other temples — the Manila Philippines Temple on Sept. 4 and the Dallas Texas Temple on Sept. 8 — marking the first time in Church history that three temples opened for public viewing in the same week.
The Sydney Australia Temple was dedicated within a week of the Manila Philippines Temple, which was the second time in Church history that two temples had been dedicated within a week of each other. The first time was a year earlier, when the Apia Samoa Temple and the Nuku‘alofa Tonga Temple were dedicated on Aug. 5 and Aug. 9, respectively, of 1983.
