Groundbreaking of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple
The groundbreaking of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple was presided over by Elder Randall K. Bennett
, a member of the Seventy, on Aug. 21, 2021. In-person attendance at the event was limited to invitation only, but members in the temple district also watched it via broadcast.
In his remarks at the ceremony
, Elder Bennett told the congregation, “Brothers and sisters, I know you will make this temple, and more importantly Jesus Christ, the center of your lives. Thank you for your examples of faith and diligence, hope [and] love.”
The Pittsburgh temple was announced April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson
. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on Aug. 21, 2021, and presided over by Elder Randall K. Bennett
of the Seventy.
Architecture and Design of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple
The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 32,000 square feet. Plans and exterior renderings
show square- and rectangular-shaped elements repeated around the building, such as in the windows, except for an arch above the entrance and entry doors.
Above the center of the temple will be a four-tiered rectangular tower with one square and one long, rectangular window on each side. The temple will sit on a 5.8-acre site, with pink trees and pink, purple, yellow and white bushes adorning the site.
Groundbreaking Photos of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple