Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple

Announced

5 April 2015

Dedicated

1 September 2019

165th temple dedicated
The Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple, a white building surrounded by tropical trees.

The Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple

The Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple was dedicated by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sept. 1, 2019. As he stepped out of the temple, a choir of Haitian Church members, excited for the first house of the Lord to be built in their country, sang “The Morning Breaks” in French.

“You sang that magnificently,” said the Apostle, then he offered a minor change in the first verse’s lyrics: “The dawning of a brighter day / Majestic rises on the world” was updated to “The dawning of a brighter day / Majestic rises on Haiti.”

Elder Bednar was joined at the three dedicatory sessions by several other general authorities of the Church, including Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department; and members of the Caribbean Area presidency — Elder Jose L. Alonso, Elder Eduardo Gavarret and Elder Jorge M. Alvarado.

For decades, Latter-day Saints in Haiti had had no choice but to travel to the neighboring Dominican Republic or other areas to claim temple blessings. Many people there endure economic challenges — and paying for passports, transportation and other costs had been almost impossible for many.

“I’ve only been able to go to the temple in Santo Domingo on two occasions,” said Eximus, a convert to the Church.

After the dedicatory sessions, Sister Susan Bednar — wife of Elder Bednar — said, “I can picture husbands and wives coming to the temple with their children to be sealed together as families. That’s what I’ll remember about this place — and envisioning of what’s going to happen here. It will be remarkable.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Heavenly Father, we pray that this holy temple will be a beacon of light and truth to the nation of Haiti. Please bless the people of this land with peace, with an appreciation for their legacy of liberty, with stability, and with a curiosity about and an interest in the restored gospel of Thy Beloved Son. May the lives of these good men, women and children always be under Thine infinite protection.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple here.

Timeline of the Port-au-Prince Temple

April
05
2015
Announced

A temple for Port-au-Prince, Haiti, was announced on April 5, 2015, in April 2015 general conference by Church President Thomas S. Monson. It was announced with two other temples: the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple and the Bangkok Thailand Temple.

October
28
2017
Groundbreaking

Elder Walter F. González, president of the Caribbean Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Port-au-Prince temple on Oct. 28, 2017. Elder González was joined by his counselors, Elder Claudio D. Zivic and Elder Jose L. Alonso.

August
08
2019
Open house

The public was invited to tour the Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple from Aug. 8 through Aug. 17, 2019. Those who attended were able to walk through the rooms of the building and learn more about how temples bless communities and individuals.

September
01
2019
Dedicated

The Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple was dedicated on Sept. 1, 2019. The house of the Lord was dedicated in three sessions by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Church President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on April 5, 2015, in April 2015 general conference. Elder Walter F. González, president of the Caribbean Area, later presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for this house of the Lord on Oct. 28, 2017.

After the temple’s construction, the temple was open to the public for tours from Aug. 8 through Aug. 17, 2019. The Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple was dedicated on Sept. 1, 2019, in three sessions by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Architecture and Design of the Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple

The Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple is a 10,396-square-foot edifice encircled by tropical gardens and palm trees. The interior of the edifice is decorated with Swarovski crystal from Austria, used in the light fixtures, and Venetian hand-blown glass from Italy, used in the bride’s room.

Both palm leaves and hibiscus flowers are prevalent symbols throughout the temple, such as in the carpet and the art glass. These two plants pay homage to the Savior and respect to Haiti, as the palm leaves represent Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem, and the hibiscus is Haiti’s national flower.

Interior Photos of the Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple

20190709_154625_CBell_Temple0259_Recommend.jpg
20190709_210828_CBell_Waiting-Room_Temple0339.jpg
20190709_181638_CBell_Waiting_Room.jpg
20190710_152602_CBell_Baptistry_02.jpg
20190709_195241_CBell_Temple0303_Ordinance.jpg
20190709_203918_CBell_Temple0325_Ordinance.jpg
20190712_234917_CBell_Celestial_Room_02.jpg
20190712_231912_CBell_Celestial_Room_01.jpg
20190712_202817_CBell_SealingRoom_01.jpg
20190712_203926_CBell_SealingRoom_02.jpg
20190712_233351_CBell_Temple0435.jpg
20190712_234128_CBell_Temple0441.jpg
20190712_235710_CBell_Temple0456.jpg
20190713_221220_CBell_Temple0492.jpg
20190713_223120_CBell_Temple0507.jpg
20190713_221947_CBell_Temple0498.jpg

Quick Facts

Announced

5 April 2015

Dedicated

1 September 2019

Dedicated by

Elder David A. Bednar

Current President and Matron

Hubermann Bien Aimé & Maggy Léger Bien Aimé

Location

Route de Frères, Frères 23
Impasse Saint-Marc # 20 & 22, HT
Port-au-Prince
Haiti

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(509) 2262-5810

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Haiti.

Fact #2

In 1983, Elder Thomas S. Monson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles traveled to a point overlooking Port-au-Prince and dedicated the country of Haiti for the preaching of the gospel. Around 32 years later, as President of the Church, he announced a temple for the same city.

Fact #3

When a local Latter-day Saint choir sang “The Morning Breaks” as Elder David A. Bednar exited the temple after a dedicatory session, the Apostle encouraged them to sing the hymn again but to modify the hymn’s traditional ending, singing, “The dawning of a brighter day / Majestic rises on Haiti” instead of “The dawning of a brighter day / Majestic rises on the world.”

Fact #4

Despite its proximity to a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on Aug. 14, 2021, the Port-au-Prince temple remained undamaged by the tremor.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Haiti.

Fact #2

In 1983, Elder Thomas S. Monson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles traveled to a point overlooking Port-au-Prince and dedicated the country of Haiti for the preaching of the gospel. Around 32 years later, as President of the Church, he announced a temple for the same city.

Fact #3

When a local Latter-day Saint choir sang “The Morning Breaks” as Elder David A. Bednar exited the temple after a dedicatory session, the Apostle encouraged them to sing the hymn again but to modify the hymn’s traditional ending, singing, “The dawning of a brighter day / Majestic rises on Haiti” instead of “The dawning of a brighter day / Majestic rises on the world.”

Fact #4

Despite its proximity to a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on Aug. 14, 2021, the Port-au-Prince temple remained undamaged by the tremor.