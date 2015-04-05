In the News
5 April 2015
1 September 2019
The Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple.
A temple for Port-au-Prince, Haiti, was announced on April 5, 2015, in April 2015 general conference by Church President Thomas S. Monson. It was announced with two other temples: the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple and the Bangkok Thailand Temple.
Elder Walter F. González, president of the Caribbean Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Port-au-Prince temple on Oct. 28, 2017. Elder González was joined by his counselors, Elder Claudio D. Zivic and Elder Jose L. Alonso.
The public was invited to tour the Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple from Aug. 8 through Aug. 17, 2019. Those who attended were able to walk through the rooms of the building and learn more about how temples bless communities and individuals.
The Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple was dedicated on Sept. 1, 2019. The house of the Lord was dedicated in three sessions by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Route de Frères, Frères 23
Impasse Saint-Marc # 20 & 22, HT
Port-au-Prince
Haiti
(509) 2262-5810
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Haiti.
In 1983, Elder Thomas S. Monson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles traveled to a point overlooking Port-au-Prince and dedicated the country of Haiti for the preaching of the gospel. Around 32 years later, as President of the Church, he announced a temple for the same city.
When a local Latter-day Saint choir sang “The Morning Breaks” as Elder David A. Bednar exited the temple after a dedicatory session, the Apostle encouraged them to sing the hymn again but to modify the hymn’s traditional ending, singing, “The dawning of a brighter day / Majestic rises on Haiti” instead of “The dawning of a brighter day / Majestic rises on the world.”
Despite its proximity to a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on Aug. 14, 2021, the Port-au-Prince temple remained undamaged by the tremor.
