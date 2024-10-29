Announcement of the Price Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Price Utah Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

President Daniel Hinckley of the Price Utah Stake said “it was hard to describe the feeling, but their hearts are full of gratitude” to know there is a temple planned for Price, Utah.

“We have been praying for this,” he said. “I’m speechless other than to say how grateful we are. The Lord has heard our prayers. We are just so blessed.”

The Price Utah Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Price Utah Temple

The Price Utah Temple will be built in or near Price, Utah. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.