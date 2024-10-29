Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Price Utah Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of Utah, with a pin in Price, in the center of the state.
The location of Price in relation to the state of Utah.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Price Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Price Utah Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

President Daniel Hinckley of the Price Utah Stake said “it was hard to describe the feeling, but their hearts are full of gratitude” to know there is a temple planned for Price, Utah.

“We have been praying for this,” he said. “I’m speechless other than to say how grateful we are. The Lord has heard our prayers. We are just so blessed.”

Timeline of the Price Utah Temple

October
06
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Price, Utah, on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Price Utah Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Price Utah Temple

The Price Utah Temple will be built in or near Price, Utah. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 31st Latter-day Saint temple in the state of Utah and the first in Carbon County.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Utah had approximately 2.2 million Latter-day Saints among just over 5,400 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Price at the time of its announcement was the Manti Utah Temple, a distance of approximately 100 miles away by car.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 October 2024
Location

Price, Utah

United States

Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 31st Latter-day Saint temple in the state of Utah and the first in Carbon County.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Utah had approximately 2.2 million Latter-day Saints among just over 5,400 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Price at the time of its announcement was the Manti Utah Temple, a distance of approximately 100 miles away by car.