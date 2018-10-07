Menu
Puebla Mexico Temple

7 October 2018

19 May 2024

A rendering of the Puebla Mexico Temple, a one-story building with a center tower and a domed roof atop the tower.

Rendering of the Puebla Mexico Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Puebla Mexico Temple

The groundbreaking of the Puebla Mexico Temple was presided over by Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, Mexico Area president, on Nov. 30, 2019. Elder Rafael E. Pino and Elder John C. Pingree Jr. — the first and second counselors, respectively, in the Mexico Area presidency — were also in attendance.

During his remarks to the congregation, Elder Pino said, “I assure you, dear neighbors, that the Church is going to be a good neighbor. This will be a place where you will feel peace, where holiness will radiate. This beautiful building will bring great improvements to the community. It will be a beautiful building, with very beautiful and clean gardens. We will be good neighbors without a doubt.”

The Puebla Mexico Temple is scheduled to be dedicated May 19, 2024, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Timeline of the Puebla Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Puebla, Mexico, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference.

Architecture and Design of the Puebla Mexico Temple

As shown in exterior renderings and plans, the Puebla Mexico Temple will be a one-story building with a central tower above the entrance. Around the house of the Lord is a line of rectangular windows, and the arch around the entry doors is also a rectangle. Atop the building’s multilevel tower, which sits on a square base, is a domed cupola with an arched window on each side.

The temple’s exterior is planned to be white with red roofing, and the doors will be brown. A small fountain will stand in front of the entrance. Palm trees, grass fields and bushes with colors like purple, pink and yellow will adorn the grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Puebla Mexico Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial silver shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A man wearing glasses, a suit and a tie, speaking from a pulpit outside.
A choir of young women wearing dresses and young men wearing suits and ties, each person holding a black binder with sheet music.
A man in glasses, a suit coat and a yellow tie speaking at a pulpit outside.
Several young men and women playing instruments, like the cello and harp.
A man wearing a suit and tie speaking from a pulpit outside.
People in a congregation outside, some in wheelchairs, bowing their heads in prayer.
A row of Primary boys and girls in Sunday best holding ceremonial silver shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A row of young women in dresses digging into the ground with ceremonial silver shovels.
A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial silver shovels.

Quick Facts

Current President and Matron

Francisco Bravo Moises & Luz María Garza de Bravo

Location

15 de Mayo 1
Los Cipreses
72100 Puebla, Puebla
Mexico

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 14th Latter-day Saint temple built in Mexico and the first built in the state of Puebla.

Fact #2

The Puebla Mexico Temple held the last temple groundbreaking in Mexico before the country declared a national state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration came March 30, 2020, exactly four months after the groundbreaking.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Puebla at the time of its announcement was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 60 miles away.

