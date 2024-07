The groundbreaking of the Puebla Mexico Temple was presided over by Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela , Mexico Area president, on Nov. 30, 2019. Elder Rafael E. Pino and Elder John C. Pingree Jr. — the first and second counselors, respectively, in the Mexico Area presidency — were also in attendance. During his remarks to the congregation, Elder Pino said, “I assure you, dear neighbors, that the Church is going to be a good neighbor. This will be a place where you will feel peace, where holiness will radiate. This beautiful building will bring great improvements to the community. It will be a beautiful building, with very beautiful and clean gardens. We will be good neighbors without a doubt.”The Puebla Mexico Temple is scheduled to be dedicated May 19, 2024, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

