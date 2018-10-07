In the News
FOLLOW US
7 October 2018
19 May 2024
Rendering of the Puebla Mexico Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Puebla, Mexico, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference.
The Puebla Mexico Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on Nov. 30, 2019, with Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, president of the Mexico Area, presiding. In-person attendance was by invitation only, but the recording was transmitted via the internet to stake centers in the proposed temple district.
A public open house for the Puebla Mexico Temple will be held from March 29 through April 20, 2024 — excluding March 31 (Easter Sunday), April 6 and 7 (April 2024 general conference general sessions) and April 14 (a Sunday). A media day will also be held March 25, 2024, and invited guests will tour the building from March 26 to March 28, 2024.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on May 19, 2024, during two sessions.
7 October 2018
30 November 2019
19 May 2024
15 de Mayo 1
Los Cipreses
72100 Puebla, Puebla
Mexico
This will be the 14th Latter-day Saint temple built in Mexico and the first built in the state of Puebla.
The Puebla Mexico Temple held the last temple groundbreaking in Mexico before the country declared a national state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration came March 30, 2020, exactly four months after the groundbreaking.
The closest temple to Puebla at the time of its announcement was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 60 miles away.
This will be the 14th Latter-day Saint temple built in Mexico and the first built in the state of Puebla.
The Puebla Mexico Temple held the last temple groundbreaking in Mexico before the country declared a national state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration came March 30, 2020, exactly four months after the groundbreaking.
The closest temple to Puebla at the time of its announcement was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 60 miles away.