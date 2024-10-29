Menu
Queen Creek Arizona Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of Arizona, with a pin in Queen Creek, in the south of the state.
The location of Queen Creek in relation to the state of Arizona.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Queen Creek Arizona Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Queen Creek Arizona Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Rebecca Haynes, a member of the Brenner Pass Ward of the Queen Creek Arizona South Stake, was grateful but not completely surprised by the announcement.

“There has been so much growth in the wards and stakes throughout the years,” she said. “I am just so grateful that my family and my children get to benefit from having a house of the Lord so close by.”

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Queen Creek, Arizona, on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Queen Creek Arizona Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Queen Creek Arizona Temple

The Queen Creek Arizona Temple will be built in or near Queen Creek, Arizona. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Arizona.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Arizona had approximately 440,000 Latter-day Saints among 925 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Queen Creek at the time of its announcement was the Gilbert Arizona Temple, a distance of approximately 10 miles away.

