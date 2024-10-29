Announcement of the Queen Creek Arizona Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Queen Creek Arizona Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Rebecca Haynes, a member of the Brenner Pass Ward of the Queen Creek Arizona South Stake, was grateful but not completely surprised by the announcement.

“There has been so much growth in the wards and stakes throughout the years,” she said. “I am just so grateful that my family and my children get to benefit from having a house of the Lord so close by.”

The Queen Creek Arizona Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Queen Creek Arizona Temple

The Queen Creek Arizona Temple will be built in or near Queen Creek, Arizona. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.