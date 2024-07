Groundbreaking of the Querétaro Mexico Temple

The groundbreaking of the Querétaro Mexico Temple was presided over by Elder Adrián Ochoa , second counselor in the Mexico Area presidency, on Jan. 7, 2023. The closest temples to Querétaro before this temple announcement had been the Mexico City Mexico and Guadalajara Mexico temples.During the Querétaro temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, Elder Ochoa quoted this statement from President Gordon B. Hinckley , said during the dedication ceremony of the Guadalajara temple in 2001: “When the Lord builds a temple somewhere, it’s not only because He wants to bless the members of the Church but because He wants to bless an entire town.”