Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Querétaro Mexico Temple

Announced

4 April 2021

Groundbreaking

7 January 2023

Querétaro Mexico Temple under construction
Querétaro Mexico Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Querétaro Mexico Temple

The groundbreaking of the Querétaro Mexico Temple was presided over by Elder Adrián Ochoa, second counselor in the Mexico Area presidency, on Jan. 7, 2023. The closest temples to Querétaro before this temple announcement had been the Mexico City Mexico and Guadalajara Mexico temples.

During the Querétaro temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, Elder Ochoa quoted this statement from President Gordon B. Hinckley, said during the dedication ceremony of the Guadalajara temple in 2001: “When the Lord builds a temple somewhere, it’s not only because He wants to bless the members of the Church but because He wants to bless an entire town.”

Timeline of the Querétaro Mexico Temple

April
04
2021
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the state of Querétaro, Mexico, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.

January
07
2023
Groundbreaking

The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Jan. 7, 2023, with Elder Adrián Ochoa, a General Authority Seventy and the second counselor in the Mexico Area presidency, presiding.

The Querétaro temple was announced April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on Jan. 7, 2023, and presided over by Elder Adrián Ochoa, a General Authority Seventy and the second counselor in the Mexico Area presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Querétaro Mexico Temple

The Querétaro temple is a two-story building of approximately 27,500 square feet. Renderings and plans call for a white exterior around the house of the Lord and a two-story arched entryway in front of the entrance.

Atop the temple is a multilevel central tower with an octagonal base and a domed cupola on top. The temple sits on a 3.58-acre site, with red flowers and blue flowers adorning the temple grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Querétaro Mexico Temple

Elder Adrián Ochoa and others in a line holding shovels and digging into the ground.
A close-up on a row of ceremonial golden shovels.
Many rows of white chairs outside on the Querétaro Mexico Temple temple site.
Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Seventy speaking from a pulpit outside with a crowd of people listening to him.
Elder Adrián Ochoa and others holding ceremonial golden shovels and digging into the ground.
Elder Paul Montes of the Seventy speaking to a congregation from a pulpit outside.
A choir of young women wearing white dresses and young men wearing black suits, all sitting on a long, white platform.

Quick Facts

Announced

4 April 2021

Groundbreaking

7 January 2023

Groundbreaking Presided by:

Elder Adrián Ochoa

Location

Prolongación Tecnológico Norte 150
Colonia San Pablo
76159 Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro
Mexico

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 16th Latter-day Saint temple built in Mexico and the first built in the state of Querétaro.

Fact #2

President Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Querétaro, Mexico, in the same talk he announced a temple for Torreón, Mexico. Before then, the only other time two temples were announced for Mexico on the same day was on April 14, 1999, with a temple announced for the city of Veracruz and one announced for Guadalajara.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Querétaro at the time of its announcement was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 115 miles away.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 16th Latter-day Saint temple built in Mexico and the first built in the state of Querétaro.

Fact #2

President Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Querétaro, Mexico, in the same talk he announced a temple for Torreón, Mexico. Before then, the only other time two temples were announced for Mexico on the same day was on April 14, 1999, with a temple announced for the city of Veracruz and one announced for Guadalajara.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Querétaro at the time of its announcement was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 115 miles away.