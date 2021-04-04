Querétaro Mexico Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
4 April 2021
7 January 2023
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the state of Querétaro, Mexico, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Jan. 7, 2023, with Elder Adrián Ochoa, a General Authority Seventy and the second counselor in the Mexico Area presidency, presiding.
4 April 2021
7 January 2023
Prolongación Tecnológico Norte 150
Colonia San Pablo
76159 Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro
Mexico
This will be the 16th Latter-day Saint temple built in Mexico and the first built in the state of Querétaro.
President Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Querétaro, Mexico, in the same talk he announced a temple for Torreón, Mexico. Before then, the only other time two temples were announced for Mexico on the same day was on April 14, 1999, with a temple announced for the city of Veracruz and one announced for Guadalajara.
The closest temple to Querétaro at the time of its announcement was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 115 miles away.
This will be the 16th Latter-day Saint temple built in Mexico and the first built in the state of Querétaro.
President Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Querétaro, Mexico, in the same talk he announced a temple for Torreón, Mexico. Before then, the only other time two temples were announced for Mexico on the same day was on April 14, 1999, with a temple announced for the city of Veracruz and one announced for Guadalajara.
The closest temple to Querétaro at the time of its announcement was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 115 miles away.