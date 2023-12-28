Menu
Roanoke Virginia Temple

Announced

1 October 2023

Roanoke Virginia Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Roanoke Virginia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Roanoke Virginia Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference. A third house of the Lord for this eastern coastal state was among 20 announced worldwide during this general conference.

When the Church announced a temple for Roanoke, “A lot of tears came,” said Sybil Adams of the Buena Vista 1st Ward, Buena Vista Virginia Stake. “It’s just such a wonderful thing to have a house of the Lord so close.”

Adams and her husband have been workers in the Richmond Virginia Temple, a two-hour drive. Before that, they drove even farther, to the Washington D.C. Temple. A one-hour drive to Roanoke will be simpler for everyone, including her mother and the youth, Adams added.

Hearing a house of the Lord announced for Roanoke caused Adams to reflect on watching the Church grow here from a small branch to a large presence.

“We know the blessings that come from the temple,” she said. “We see it every day in our lives, and we are just so incredibly grateful that Heavenly Father has inspired our Prophet, President Nelson, to give us that direction and tell us that we are going to have a temple in Roanoke.”
Timeline of the Roanoke Virginia Temple

October
01
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Roanoke, Virginia, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the third for Virginia.

The Roanoke Virginia Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Roanoke Virginia Temple

The Roanoke Virginia Temple will be built in or near Roanoke, in Southwest Virginia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Announced

1 October 2023

Location

Roanoke, Virginia
United States

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Virginia.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, the state known as Old Dominion had approximately 97,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 210 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Roanoke — a southwestern Virginia city in the Blue Ridge Mountains — at the time of its announcement was the Raleigh North Carolina Temple, a distance of approximately 120 miles away to the southeast.

Fact #4

At the time this temple was announced, the other two sacred edifices for this eastern coastal state were the Richmond Virginia Temple, operating; and the Winchester Virginia Temple, then in planning stages.

