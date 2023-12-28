Roanoke Virginia Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Roanoke, Virginia, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the third for Virginia.
1 October 2023
Roanoke, Virginia
United States
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Virginia.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the state known as Old Dominion had approximately 97,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 210 congregations.
The closest temple to Roanoke — a southwestern Virginia city in the Blue Ridge Mountains — at the time of its announcement was the Raleigh North Carolina Temple, a distance of approximately 120 miles away to the southeast.
At the time this temple was announced, the other two sacred edifices for this eastern coastal state were the Richmond Virginia Temple, operating; and the Winchester Virginia Temple, then in planning stages.
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Virginia.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the state known as Old Dominion had approximately 97,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 210 congregations.
The closest temple to Roanoke — a southwestern Virginia city in the Blue Ridge Mountains — at the time of its announcement was the Raleigh North Carolina Temple, a distance of approximately 120 miles away to the southeast.
At the time this temple was announced, the other two sacred edifices for this eastern coastal state were the Richmond Virginia Temple, operating; and the Winchester Virginia Temple, then in planning stages.