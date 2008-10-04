In the News
4 October 2008
10 March 2019
During April 2008 general conference, President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to construct a temple in Rome, Italy.
President Thomas S. Monson presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Rome Italy Temple.
On Jan. 14, 2019, Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles headed the first wave of tours for journalists and visitors to the site. Two weeks later, an open house was held for more public viewing until Feb. 16, 2019.
From March 10 to March 12, 2019, President Russell M. Nelson dedicated the Rome Italy Temple in seven sessions.
Via di Settebagni 376
Rome, Rome 00139
Italy
(39) 06-9480-5050
(39) 06-9480-5138
This was the 12th temple built in Europe and the first built in Italy.
The dedication marked the first time in Church history when all members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gathered outside of the United States.
The 15-acre temple site used to be a farm, from which many olive trees were preserved, a villa for full-time missionaries to reside at and gathering place for members and their activities.
The olive trees in the piazza, both preserved from the site's farm and ancient ones from Northern Italy, range in age from 400 to 500 years old.
The original sculptures of Jesus Christ and the Twelve Apostles, made by Bertel Thorvaldsen in the 1800s and now residing in Copenhagen, were digitally mapped to replicate the statues in the visitors' center.
Elder Lorenzo Snow of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was called to establish the Church in northern Italy and performed the first baptism in Italy in 1850.
A fountain flows from the house of the Lord toward the Christus statue in the visitors' center, symbolizing the living water of Jesus Christ.
