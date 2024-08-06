Menu
Rosario Argentina Temple

7 April 2024
A map of Argentina, with a pin in Rosario, in the east of the country.
The location of Rosario in relation to the country of Argentina.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Rosario Argentina Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Rosario Argentina Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“Temple in Rosario, Argentina — one of the happiest moments of my life hearing that. I love those wonderful people, and a day doesn’t go by that I don’t think about my time with them serving as a missionary,” said Brigham Nicoll, a returned missionary who had served in Rosario years earlier, on social media at the time of the announcement.

Timeline of the Rosario Argentina Temple
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Rosario, Argentina, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Rosario Argentina Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Rosario Argentina Temple

The Rosario Argentina Temple will be built in or near Rosario, Argentina. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Argentina.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Argentina had approximately 480,000 Latter-day Saints among 729 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Rosario at the time of its announcement was the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple, a distance of approximately 170 miles away.

Appointments
