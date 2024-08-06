Announcement of the Rosario Argentina Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Rosario Argentina Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“Temple in Rosario, Argentina — one of the happiest moments of my life hearing that. I love those wonderful people, and a day doesn’t go by that I don’t think about my time with them serving as a missionary,” said Brigham Nicoll, a returned missionary who had served in Rosario years earlier, on social media at the time of the announcement.

The Rosario Argentina Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Rosario Argentina Temple

The Rosario Argentina Temple will be built in or near Rosario, Argentina. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.