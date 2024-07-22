Menu
San Juan Puerto Rico Temple

176th temple dedicated

Announced
7 October 2018
Dedication
15 January 2023
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.

Dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple

The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple was dedicated on Jan. 15, 2023, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. It was announced just over four years earlier by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

At the dedication, Elder Christofferson said, “The temple will bless this island. It has had a lot of challenges in recent years, natural disasters and other kinds of difficulties that have been serious and caused a lot of destruction. It will make a difference.”

He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan; Elder Benjamin De Hoyos, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Evelia De Hoyos; Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Caribbean Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Cari Lu Alvarado; and Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, and his wife, Sister Carol Waddell.

Sister Christofferson said the local architecture of the temple shows her how the Lord loves His people.

“Each temple is so very specific in its decoration to resonate with the people who live in that location,” she said. “Whenever you walk into a temple, you will feel that the Lord is saying, ‘This is the house of the Lord, this is my house, but I want you to come home.’ That’s what He’s trying to tell us.”

The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple serves members on the island and surrounding areas, saving them the expense of traveling 250 miles to the neighboring island’s Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple. The location of the Puerto Rico temple allows them the opportunity to attend the house of the Lord more regularly.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: "Dear Father, we pray that the presence of Thy temple on this island may draw down Thy blessings upon Puerto Rico, its people and its leaders. In recent years, they have endured storms and natural disasters that have caused destruction, hardship and suffering. Bless them now with a period of calm and respite and with the time and means to recover and rebuild and to prepare for a brighter future."

Read the dedicatory prayer of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple here.

Timeline for the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple

October
07
2018
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference. It was one of 12 temples announced at the conference.
May
04
2019
Groundbreaking
The groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 4, 2019. The dedicatory prayer on the site was given by Elder Walter F. González, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Caribbean Area.
December
01
2022
Open house
The public was invited to tour an open house from Dec. 1 to Dec. 17, 2022.
January
15
2023
Dedication
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided at the temple’s Jan. 15, 2023, dedication and offered the dedicatory prayer.

The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 7, 2018. A groundbreaking ceremony was held seven months later, on May 4, 2019, with Elder Walter F. González — president of the Church's Caribbean Area — presiding.

Following the Dec. 1-17, 2022, open house, the dedication ceremony for the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple was held on Jan. 15, 2023. The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple serves five stakes and over 23,000 members at the time of it's dedication.

Architecture and Design of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple

The artistic rendering for the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple was released on Jan. 12, 2019. The architecture is based on Spanish colonial style, with a single domed spire above the entrance of the temple. This house of the Lord is a single-story building with 6,998 square feet, and it sits on 2.97 acres of land.

Interior Photos of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple

A sealing room inside the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. In a sealing room, a bride and groom kneel together at an altar to be sealed for this life and for eternity. This ordinance is also sometimes referred to as “temple marriage” or “eternal marriage.”
A sealing room inside the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. In a sealing room, a bride and groom kneel together at an altar to be sealed for this life and for eternity. This ordinance is also sometimes referred to as "temple marriage" or "eternal marriage."
The interior glass patterns were inspired by quatrefoil motifs seen in Spanish colonial architecture. The same pattern is repeated in ordinance room fabrics using the colors blue, gold, opal white and green.
The interior glass patterns were inspired by quatrefoil motifs seen in Spanish colonial architecture. The same pattern is repeated in ordinance room fabrics using the colors blue, gold, opal white and green.
Light fixture inside the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
Interior of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
Interior of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The celestial room inside the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. This room is a place of quiet peace, prayer and reflection meant to symbolize heaven, where families may live forever in the presence of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.
Stained glass detail inside the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. The interior glass patterns were inspired by quatrefoil motifs seen in Spanish colonial architecture.
Interior detail in the celestial room of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
Interior detail in the celestial room of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
Interior of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. Images of the Savior Jesus Christ are displayed throughout the temple.
Interior of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. Images of the Savior Jesus Christ are displayed throughout the temple.
Interior of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
Interior of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The baptistry inside the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. In the temple, baptisms and other essential ordinances are performed by the living on behalf of those who have died without the opportunity. Such ordinances extend the saving grace of Jesus Christ to all people.
The baptistry inside the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. In the temple, baptisms and other essential ordinances are performed by the living on behalf of those who have died without the opportunity. Such ordinances extend the saving grace of Jesus Christ to all people.

Additional Facts

