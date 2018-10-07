In the News
FOLLOW US
7 October 2018
15 January 2023
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference. It was one of 12 temples announced at the conference.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 4, 2019. The dedicatory prayer on the site was given by Elder Walter F. González, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Caribbean Area.
The public was invited to tour an open house from Dec. 1 to Dec. 17, 2022.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided at the temple’s Jan. 15, 2023, dedication and offered the dedicatory prayer.
7 October 2018
15 January 2023
123 Calle Ronda
Urbanización Villa Andalucía,
San Juan PR 00926
Puerto Rico
View schedule and book online
(1) 787-522-2070
This was the first temple built in the United States territory of Puerto Rico.
President Russell M. Nelson visited Puerto Rico in September 2018 and promised, “As you individually grow to become more of the person God wants you to be, you can know for yourself that better days are ahead for the people of Puerto Rico.” The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple was announced one month later.
Its groundbreaking ceremony was held on the same day as the Praia Cape Verde Temple and Yigo Guam Temple groundbreaking ceremonies.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple was the first new temple that Elder D. Todd Christofferson dedicated. He had previously only rededicated a temple, the Asunción Paraguay Temple, on Nov. 3, 2019.
This was the first temple built in the United States territory of Puerto Rico.
President Russell M. Nelson visited Puerto Rico in September 2018 and promised, “As you individually grow to become more of the person God wants you to be, you can know for yourself that better days are ahead for the people of Puerto Rico.” The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple was announced one month later.
Its groundbreaking ceremony was held on the same day as the Praia Cape Verde Temple and Yigo Guam Temple groundbreaking ceremonies.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple was the first new temple that Elder D. Todd Christofferson dedicated. He had previously only rededicated a temple, the Asunción Paraguay Temple, on Nov. 3, 2019.